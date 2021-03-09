Menu
Virginia Bruce Sullivan
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Virginia Bruce Sullivan

January 13, 1938 - March 4, 2021

Virginia Bruce Sullivan, 83, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully at Martha Jefferson Hospital on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Ginny, as she was affectionately known by relatives and close friends, was born on January 13, 1938, to the late Helen Bailey Bruce and Richard Bruce. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Elwood Sullivan.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Jones and her husband, Roger, and Ann Green and her husband, Stan; one son, William Sullivan; two grandsons, Daniel and Adam Jones; and cousins, Frances Walton and David Stoneburner.

Ginny was a graduate of Lane High School, and worked as a nurse for 47 years before retiring at the age of 65 from Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. After retiring, she was able to spend more time with those she loved creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Martha Jefferson Hospital for their care and support during this difficult time.

The family will hold a private gathering in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Virginia's name to the Arthritis Foundation.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Im so sorry for your loss i worked with Ginny and have fond memories of her.
Donna wheaton
March 10, 2021
We're so sorry for your tremendous loss.
Lisa and Marc
March 9, 2021
Rhonda, Ann and Matthew, I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all and your families. Keep in touch.
Chuck Wood
March 9, 2021
