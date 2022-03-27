Wallace Elzie Reed



October 21, 1937 - March 1, 2022



Wally was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Elzie and Susan (Anderson) Reed.



His early days were spent in Okanogan, Wash., Astoria, Ore. (during World War 2), and Longview, Wash. He graduated RA Long HS in 1955 and started his lifetime of world travels: Panama Canal, Europe, India, Japan, Bhutan, New Zealand. Wally earned Geography degrees from the University of Chicago AB'59 PhD'67 and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign MA'61. After starting his teaching career at Duke University ('65-'69), he spent 30 years as a Associate Professor at the University of Viriginia with the Environmental Sciences department (1969-2001).



Fitting for a life-long lover of trains, Wally met his wife, Kathrine Miller, on a train ride back to UChicago where she also attended college. They were married in Salem, Ore., in 1962 and then promptly set off for Calcutta India for their first year on a grant to study economic demographics. What a way to start a 58 year marriage! They returned to Chicago and moved to Durham, N.C. in 1965. They set off again for a year of study in New Delhi India in 1967 with two babies in tow. Upon their return, Wally bought his beloved 1968 Chevy Impala (which remains in the family to this day). The Reeds moved to Charlottesville, Va. in 1969 and lived there until retirement in 2001. Wally served on the Charlottesville school board and the State of Viriginia air pollution control board.



After retiring in 2001, Wally and Kathy return "home" to Salem, Ore. There was no slowing down in retirement. Wally became President for Life with the Willamette Valley chapter of the American Rhododendron Society, built and planted the Rhododendron Hillside in Bush's Pasture Park, and was instrumental in the parking lot paving and bioswales on the South side of the park.



Wally was an avid gardener, especially of veggies. He perfected okra growing in Va. and lettuces and leeks in Ore. No one escaped the house without homegrown veggies. Wally enjoyed his kitties, beer, and hikes and rides through the countryside.



Wally always had a smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a keen engagement with the world around him. He always made people feel welcome and loved, living his life by the Golden Rule.



Wally is survived by his brother, Clark Reed of Red Deer, Alberta; daughter, Lynn Reed (Noel Povlsen); son, James Reed (Taunia Finley Reed); granddaughter, Emelia Reed; grandson, Thor Povlsen; and nephews and nieces of Seattle, Wash., Calgary, and Red Deer, Alberta.



Mentor someone, make a friend, plant a veggie patch or have a beer in his memory.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 27, 2022.