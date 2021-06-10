Menu
Wallace Hansford "Wally" Snead
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
Wallace "Wally" Hansford Snead

Wallace "Wally" Hansford Snead, 85, of Richmond, passed away on June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hansford A. and Lillian M. Snead; brother, Allen J. Snead; and son-in-law, Matthew Morris.

He is survived by a brother, Alvin L. Snead; wife, Sandra S. Snead (Anne); son, Scott A. Snead; daughter, Beth S. Morris; grandchildren, Zoe Morris, Jacob Snead, Madison Snead, and Katy Morris, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wally was retired from Virginia Power after 42 years of service. Also retired from the State Fair of Va. after 50 years and many other part time jobs. He liked to keep busy and in his spare time he enjoyed hanging out with his grandkids and friends, going to Nascar races, betting on horses, and playing the slots.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, VA 23069. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Colorectal Society.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Mr. Snead (Laddy) was an exceptional man. I spent a lot of time growing up with Scott and being at their house. I remember as a kid Scott and I going downtown to his then Virginia Power office. Laddy was always smiling and joking. Mrs. Snead,(Mom), Scott and Beth, my prayers ate with you.
Hugh Dunnavant
June 23, 2021
