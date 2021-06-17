Walter Allen Cook, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
A native of Charlottesville, Va., Allen graduated from Lane High School in 1974. He earned an Associate's Degree from Piedmont Virginia Community College in 1977 and completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education from James Madison University in 1980. A lifelong lover of education, Allen later went on to pursue his masters degree from Old Dominion University. In 2004, he received a degree in Master of Science in Educational Administration.
From 1980 to 1986, Allen served as the Director of Summer Outreach for Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Charlottesville, Va. From 1979 to 1986, he was a special education teacher in the Green County Schools. From 1986 to 2014, he served in a number of roles with the Fluvanna County Public Schools including Special Education Teacher, Lead Teacher and Coordinator of Gifted Services, Director of Elementary Education and Federal Programs. After relocating to Williamsburg, he took a role as the Internal Lead Partner with the College of William and Mary and the Virginia Department of Education on the Teacher Development Pilot.
Allen's entire life was devoted to making the lives of others better. He led by example with intelligence, reflection, warmth, care, and love. He loved his family, his friends and colleagues, and every student under his care. As his mother has stated, "The world has lost a great friend."
Allen is survived by his parents, Bernard Allen and Bobbi Frazier Cook of Manteo, N.C. Both his paternal grandparents, Walter and Beatrice Cook as well as his maternal grandparents, Cleve and Sarah Frazier preceded him in death. He is also survived by his dearest friend and partner of thirty years, Robert Christopher Pace of Williamsburg, Va. He has a brother, Burnley Mark Cook of Manteo, N.C. and a sister, Constance Willson Bell of Stuarts Draft, Va. He was a loving uncle to his nephew, John Matthew Bell of Davenport, Fla. and his niece, Kellie Cook Garnes of Manteo, N.C. He was the great uncle of Zachary Alan Bell of Stuarts Draft, Va., Burnley Lucas Bell of Manteo, N.C. and Naru Illyana Bell of Davenport, Fla. He also had a close and loving relationship with three cousins, Florence Bruce of White Hall, Va., Maxine Maupin of Lake Monticello, Va. and Mora Richardson of Troy, Va.
Celebrations of Life will be held in Virginia and North Carolina and announced on social media in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Allen's memory to some of his favorite charities which include St. Judes Hospital for Children, your local Meals on Wheels, SPCA or first responder units, or any organization that helps others.
We are so sorry for your loss. "Dr. Cook" was a caring person who thought every child was gifted. He helped point ours in the right direction and become happy and productive adults. We are so grateful.
Jim and Ann Regn
School
June 22, 2021
I was truly blessed to have known Allen. He will always be remembered as one of the kindest people I´ve ever known. The love and devotion he had for his family was inspirational.
Rest In peace my friend. Your life was a blessing and your memory will be a treasure.
Lisa Thomas
Work
June 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs for Bernard & Bobbi and Connie and Burnley and Chris.
Sandy and Curtis Jenkins
Friend
June 19, 2021
Bernard, Bobbi, Burnley, Connie and Chris,
We wanted to send you our deepest sympathy. We last seen Allen at the 2019 family reunion. Know that we are here for you all if needed. You all are in our thoughts and many prayers sent your way.
May God Give You All The Strength to Get Through Such A Difficult Time. Just Know that We Are With You In Your Time of Sorrow. May He Guide Us All and Ease The Pains and Sorrows We Suffer. God Bless!!!!
Lawrence Frazier and Carol Ludwig
June 19, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Allen's passing. We last seen him at the family reunion in Virginia in 2019. You are in our prayers. Our thoughts are with you. My God carry you through this time of sorrow. May He guide you and give you peace. With all our love and deepest sympathy. God Bless!
Lawrence Frazier and Carol Ludwig
Family
June 19, 2021
Bobbi, Bernard, Connie & Burnley, I'm so very sorry for the loss of Allen. He was one of the sweetest and smartest young men I've ever known - which speaks to the love and guidance of his beautiful family. Please find comfort in the good memories and know that Allen was loved by so many. Love & Prayers to you all.
Donna Thacker
Friend
June 18, 2021
Our love and prayers to you all.
Roger and Nita Jordan
Friend
June 18, 2021
It was an honor to be neighbors of Allen & Chris for many years at Lake Monticello. My daughter still remembers Allen from Fluvanna schools. Such a kind individual and he will be missed. Sending prayers and hugs to the family.
Michelle & Vinny Satterly
Friend
June 18, 2021
I´m honored to have called myself a friend of Allen´s, he was a remarkable person who devoted his life to making this world a better place to everyone he came in contact. His love for his family, friends and students was incredible. Allen gave so much to the communities he has lived and his presence will be greatly missed. Go rest high rest high that mountain , Allen. We´ll love you and always remember your love/devotion to everyone. Your presence put a smile on everyones face. I´m deeply saddened with your passing but grateful to have known you and called you my friend. RIP, Allen
Richard "Ric" Bowles
Friend
June 17, 2021
Prayers of peace during this difficult time. We worked with Allen on many projects locally & he will be missed.
Todd & Vicki Horning
Work
June 17, 2021
May peace be with you.
Tovia Redman-Hague
Friend
June 17, 2021
So blessed to have known Allen. He was a wonderful and kind person and I will miss him. Our sincere condolences.
Wendy Walker
June 17, 2021
Sending prayers and hugs. Allen was a dedicated and passionate educator who literally stood beside me and provided much insight and inspiration. He was truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed. God Bless