Walter Allen Cook



December 15, 1955 - June 12, 2021



Walter Allen Cook, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



A native of Charlottesville, Va., Allen graduated from Lane High School in 1974. He earned an Associate's Degree from Piedmont Virginia Community College in 1977 and completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education from James Madison University in 1980. A lifelong lover of education, Allen later went on to pursue his masters degree from Old Dominion University. In 2004, he received a degree in Master of Science in Educational Administration.



From 1980 to 1986, Allen served as the Director of Summer Outreach for Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Charlottesville, Va. From 1979 to 1986, he was a special education teacher in the Green County Schools. From 1986 to 2014, he served in a number of roles with the Fluvanna County Public Schools including Special Education Teacher, Lead Teacher and Coordinator of Gifted Services, Director of Elementary Education and Federal Programs. After relocating to Williamsburg, he took a role as the Internal Lead Partner with the College of William and Mary and the Virginia Department of Education on the Teacher Development Pilot.



Allen's entire life was devoted to making the lives of others better. He led by example with intelligence, reflection, warmth, care, and love. He loved his family, his friends and colleagues, and every student under his care. As his mother has stated, "The world has lost a great friend."



Allen is survived by his parents, Bernard Allen and Bobbi Frazier Cook of Manteo, N.C. Both his paternal grandparents, Walter and Beatrice Cook as well as his maternal grandparents, Cleve and Sarah Frazier preceded him in death. He is also survived by his dearest friend and partner of thirty years, Robert Christopher Pace of Williamsburg, Va. He has a brother, Burnley Mark Cook of Manteo, N.C. and a sister, Constance Willson Bell of Stuarts Draft, Va. He was a loving uncle to his nephew, John Matthew Bell of Davenport, Fla. and his niece, Kellie Cook Garnes of Manteo, N.C. He was the great uncle of Zachary Alan Bell of Stuarts Draft, Va., Burnley Lucas Bell of Manteo, N.C. and Naru Illyana Bell of Davenport, Fla. He also had a close and loving relationship with three cousins, Florence Bruce of White Hall, Va., Maxine Maupin of Lake Monticello, Va. and Mora Richardson of Troy, Va.



Celebrations of Life will be held in Virginia and North Carolina and announced on social media in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Allen's memory to some of his favorite charities which include St. Judes Hospital for Children, your local Meals on Wheels, SPCA or first responder units, or any organization that helps others.



Richmond Cremation



2179 Tomlynn Street, Richmond, VA 23230



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 17, 2021.