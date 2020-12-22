Walter Wortham Massie Jr.
Walter Wortham Massie Jr., 76, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on November 11, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center with his family by his side.
Born on March 13, 1944, in Winchester, Virginia, "Dan" was the oldest son of Walter Wortham and Agnes (Oglesby) Massie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Helen Silverio. His sister Agnes Weaver also passed recently.
Dan spent his childhood in Winchester, graduated from the University of Virginia and served in the United States Army. He remained in Charlottesville after graduation and began his training as an electrician and continued in the field until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Cindi Bradfield; son, William Massie and his wife, Ali; brother, John Massie; nieces and nephews and his long-time friends.
Dan will be remembered for his kind, gentle manner, his positive approach to life, his ability to see the goodness in others and his sense of humor and adventure. He was always ready for a road trip and traveling to new places. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to the health care professionals at Martha Jefferson Hospital, University of Virginia Medical Center, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital, CBOC, Hospice of the Piedmont and the UVA Home Dialysis Team. We will be forever grateful for the exceptional care and support provided.
A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. If you would like to honor Dan's memory, please consider making a donation to a program which assists Veterans, a local food bank, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2020.