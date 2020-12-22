Menu
Walter Wortham Massie Jr.
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Walter Wortham Massie Jr.

Walter Wortham Massie Jr., 76, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on November 11, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center with his family by his side.

Born on March 13, 1944, in Winchester, Virginia, "Dan" was the oldest son of Walter Wortham and Agnes (Oglesby) Massie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Helen Silverio. His sister Agnes Weaver also passed recently.

Dan spent his childhood in Winchester, graduated from the University of Virginia and served in the United States Army. He remained in Charlottesville after graduation and began his training as an electrician and continued in the field until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Cindi Bradfield; son, William Massie and his wife, Ali; brother, John Massie; nieces and nephews and his long-time friends.

Dan will be remembered for his kind, gentle manner, his positive approach to life, his ability to see the goodness in others and his sense of humor and adventure. He was always ready for a road trip and traveling to new places. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

His family would like to extend a special thank you to the health care professionals at Martha Jefferson Hospital, University of Virginia Medical Center, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital, CBOC, Hospice of the Piedmont and the UVA Home Dialysis Team. We will be forever grateful for the exceptional care and support provided.

A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. If you would like to honor Dan's memory, please consider making a donation to a program which assists Veterans, a local food bank, or a charity of your choice.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2020.
Words are not sufficient to convey the love and friendship we had with Danny, his family, wife, and son. We will miss him so much. He was a gently giant who never said an unkind word about anyone.
Pete and Frances Lowe
December 23, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Dans death I sold him electrical supplies over the years at different supply houses. He was a good man !!!
Allan Snake Polson
December 23, 2020
I am so very sorry at the loss of this wonderful kind man with the gentle smile. I know his spirit will live on with those he loved. I am sending loving thoughts to Cindi and to Will to sustain you at this hard time. Prayers for you and for Dan.
Anne Geraty
December 22, 2020
Cindi and Will, I am so sorry about Dan´s passing. He was such a gentle spirit. I am glad he was able to pass along his love of Montana to you, Will, and to craft your wonderful Ivy home, Cindi. My prayers for you and Dan.
Luci Riddick Kent
December 22, 2020
