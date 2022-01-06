Dear Libby and Liz... I am sending you both much love and strength as you travel the road of grief over the loss of Skip. The entire Martin family has so many fond memories of you and Skip throughout the years. I am so sorry for your loss. If you ever get back to Charlottesville please get in touch. With Much Love, Gayle, Mike, Sherry and the rest of the clan

Gayle Martin Legner Friend January 6, 2022