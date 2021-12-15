Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Alexander Sandridge
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Charlottesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Walter Alexander Sandridge

November 30, 1957 - December 6, 2021

Walter Alexander Sandridge was born on November 30, 1957, in Charlottesville, Va. He was the son of the late Charles and Mable Sandridge. On Monday, December 6, 2021, he departed this life at Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Walter received his education in Charlottesville, Va. and was a graduate of Charlottesville High School. He worked as a cook at various long-term care facilities.

Walter spent his days joking, laughing, and spending time with his daughter, Alex and his grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were fishing, watching movies, listening to music and cooking. He loved his candy bars, scratch tickets, wine coolers and was an avid coin collector.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mable; a brother, Charles, two sisters, Mary and Rita; a niece, Ronda; a grandson, Elijah; and a granddaughter, Cereniti.

He leaves to cherish in his memories seven children, Alexandrea (James), Felicia (Charles), Anthony (Jessie), Sherry, Tyler, Tristian and Jullian; a sister, Kathy; a brother, John (Fran); 16 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his wife, Elizabeth Short; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church, in Ruckersville, Va. Masks will be mandatory regardless of vaccination.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bethany Baptist Church
Ruckersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry I did not get to attend. Walter was a funny, sweet person knew him for 13 years.
Joyce
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results