Walter Alexander Sandridge
November 30, 1957 - December 6, 2021
Walter Alexander Sandridge was born on November 30, 1957, in Charlottesville, Va. He was the son of the late Charles and Mable Sandridge. On Monday, December 6, 2021, he departed this life at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Walter received his education in Charlottesville, Va. and was a graduate of Charlottesville High School. He worked as a cook at various long-term care facilities.
Walter spent his days joking, laughing, and spending time with his daughter, Alex and his grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were fishing, watching movies, listening to music and cooking. He loved his candy bars, scratch tickets, wine coolers and was an avid coin collector.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mable; a brother, Charles, two sisters, Mary and Rita; a niece, Ronda; a grandson, Elijah; and a granddaughter, Cereniti.
He leaves to cherish in his memories seven children, Alexandrea (James), Felicia (Charles), Anthony (Jessie), Sherry, Tyler, Tristian and Jullian; a sister, Kathy; a brother, John (Fran); 16 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his wife, Elizabeth Short; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church, in Ruckersville, Va. Masks will be mandatory regardless of vaccination.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.