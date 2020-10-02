Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walter Wright Jr.
Walter Wright Jr.

Walter Wright Jr., 71, of Dyke, Va., departed this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Walter Wright Sr. and Helen Johnson Wright. He was preceded in death by his great nephew, Kayleb Wright.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, a brother, Jerry Wright (Roseann) of Danville, Va.; one sister, Joetta Wright (James) of Dyke, Va., and a host of other beloved relatives and friends,

A graveside service and interment will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Wright Family Cemetery, Dyke Va., with the Rev. Owen Johnson officiating.

Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral. You may sign the guest register at mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wright Family Cemetery
, Dyke, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
McClenny Funeral Service - Charlottesville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.