Walter Wright Jr.
Walter Wright Jr., 71, of Dyke, Va., departed this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was the son of the late Walter Wright Sr. and Helen Johnson Wright. He was preceded in death by his great nephew, Kayleb Wright.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, a brother, Jerry Wright (Roseann) of Danville, Va.; one sister, Joetta Wright (James) of Dyke, Va., and a host of other beloved relatives and friends,
A graveside service and interment will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Wright Family Cemetery, Dyke Va., with the Rev. Owen Johnson officiating.
