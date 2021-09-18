Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne Junior Davis
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Wayne Junior Davis

Wayne Junior Davis, 66, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home.

He was born on November 19, 1954 to the late Herbert William Davis and Leona Pearl McDaniel Davis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William "Bruce" Davis; and a sister, Debbie McDaniel.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Davis Garr and husband, Jeff of Reva, Va.; brothers, Donald Davis of Brightwood, Ronnie Davis and wife, Mandy of Etlan, Bobby McDaniel of Brightwood, "like a brother" K. W. McDaniel; sisters, Donna McDaniel and Annette Hodges of Maryland; grandchildren, Andrew Breeden, Joshua Breeden, and Eva Garr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.