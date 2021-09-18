Wayne Junior DavisWayne Junior Davis, 66, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home.He was born on November 19, 1954 to the late Herbert William Davis and Leona Pearl McDaniel Davis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William "Bruce" Davis; and a sister, Debbie McDaniel.He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Davis Garr and husband, Jeff of Reva, Va.; brothers, Donald Davis of Brightwood, Ronnie Davis and wife, Mandy of Etlan, Bobby McDaniel of Brightwood, "like a brother" K. W. McDaniel; sisters, Donna McDaniel and Annette Hodges of Maryland; grandchildren, Andrew Breeden, Joshua Breeden, and Eva Garr.A memorial service will be held at a later date.