Wendall Page Green Almond
Wendall Page Green Almond, of Orange, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her residence. Page was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Hope Green; brother, Thomas Hope Green Jr. (T.H.); aunt, Gayle Ryder; step-father, Delmar Davis; and uncle, William (Sonny) Green.
Page is survived by her devoted husband, Nathan (Bart) Almond; mother, Joan (Pat) Davis; daughter, Rebecca Page Burnett and husband, Dustin; three beautiful grandchildren, Luke, Kyleigh and Wells Burnett; son Brian Mitchell Mizelle and wife, Hannah; and lifetime friend, Teresa A. Berry.
Page was a lifelong member of North Pamunkey Baptist Church. She worked for the Orange County School System for 26 years.
A visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at North Pamunkey Baptist Church. A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Tim Jarrell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Assurance Christian School at North Pamunkey Baptist Church, 15109 Pamunkey Lane, Orange, VA 22960.
Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 17, 2022.