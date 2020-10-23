Wendell Howell
December 26, 1940 - October 21, 2020
Wendell Howell, 79, of Charlottesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, peacefully at home.
Wendell was born on December 26, 1940, a son of the late John Harvey Howell and Xenia Birckhead Howell.
Wendell loved fishing, hunting, spending time with family and friends and telling his fishing stories.
Survivors include his wife, Billie of 61 years; his son, John Howell and wife, Amanda; his brother, Gwen Howell, wife, Judy; three grandchildren, Ian, Megan and Ashleigh; three great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Savannah and Aaron; a goddaughter, Susan Belew; and host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church from 4 until 6 p.m.
The service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Cherry Avenue Christian Church. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to go to the Merry Mates Sunday School class at CACC, 1720 Cherry Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 23, 2020.