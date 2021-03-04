Menu
Wilbert Melton Steppe Jr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Wilbert Melton Steppe Jr.

November 3, 1946 - February 26, 2021

Wilbert Melton Steppe Jr., 74, departed this life on February 26, 2021. He was born on November 3, 1946, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Wilbert M. and Edith Steppe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Steppe.

He was a graduate of Jackson P Burley High School. He served 4 years in the military and was a sergeant in the United States Army. He worked for Acme Visible Records in Crozet for 30 years and Jaunt for 15 years, and was a member and trustee of Union Mission Baptist Church.

He loved spending most of his time with his family and going to his grandchildren's sporting events.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Wilbert M. Steppe III (Elizabeth), and Shaun L. Steppe; a daughter, Connie E. Steppe; four brothers, Earl Steppe, Gary Steppe, Timothy Steppe, and Reginald Steppe; five sisters, Georgie Barbour (William), Charlotte Dooms (Wilson), Pearl Barbour (Roosevelt), Jacqueline Steppe Martin, and Annette Jackson; five grandchildren, Alexia Steppe, Madison Steppe, Shaun "Deuce" Steppe, Shayn Steppe, and Aaliyah Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 4, 2021.
12 Entries
Rest In Peace Rook.
Will B.
March 5, 2021
Expressing Our Sincere Sympathy To The Family For The Loss Of Wilbert Jr. He Was Such A Nice And Kind Man With A Great Smile On His Face Always! May The Lord Will Comfort Your Hearts! May He R.I.P.
Alice, Carol, Bobby & Vicky Hill
March 5, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Jackie Dooms
March 5, 2021
Love you and will miss you Junie!!
Georgie Barbour
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss he was a great man ! We pray for your strength and understanding during this time may GOD put his arms around you with love and support
Patrick & Charity Walker & Family
March 4, 2021
My heart is heavy. I will miss my uncle but take comfort in all of the good memories. Always a smiling and saying something funny. He treated us like his own children and we loved him dearly.
Lisa Barbour Opie
March 4, 2021
to the family, we are deeply sorry for your lost, you all are in our prayer. god bless you all.
lewis and Mary steppe
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Wil passing he was a wonderful person. We worked with him at Jaunt he was such a sweet and caring man . All of his passengers love him. He was a true friend to all of his co-worker here at Jaunt. We will keep his family in our prayers during this difficult time.
Debbie and Jimmy Taylor
March 4, 2021
NEVER HAS A BETTER MAN GONE BEFORE US. WILL MISS YOU AND AUNT SARAH DEARLY. LOVE YOU UNCLE JUNIE.
EDITH HUGHES
March 4, 2021
Timmy, I am so very sorry to hear of about the passing of your brother. May God be with you & your family during this difficult time. Please know we are all here for you.
Maurice Lamarche
March 4, 2021
TO THE FAMILY OF WILBERT..SO SORRY TO HEAR OF HIS PASSING...A SCHOOL MATE AT BURLEY HIGH...SENDING OUR HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO ALL....TRUST IN GOD......LESSIE AND LUTHER
Lessie and Luther Sims
March 4, 2021
Timmy, Thinking of you buddy. Sending prayers to you and your family. John Holder
John Holder
March 4, 2021
