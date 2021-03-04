Wilbert Melton Steppe Jr.
November 3, 1946 - February 26, 2021
Wilbert Melton Steppe Jr., 74, departed this life on February 26, 2021. He was born on November 3, 1946, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Wilbert M. and Edith Steppe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Steppe.
He was a graduate of Jackson P Burley High School. He served 4 years in the military and was a sergeant in the United States Army. He worked for Acme Visible Records in Crozet for 30 years and Jaunt for 15 years, and was a member and trustee of Union Mission Baptist Church.
He loved spending most of his time with his family and going to his grandchildren's sporting events.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Wilbert M. Steppe III (Elizabeth), and Shaun L. Steppe; a daughter, Connie E. Steppe; four brothers, Earl Steppe, Gary Steppe, Timothy Steppe, and Reginald Steppe; five sisters, Georgie Barbour (William), Charlotte Dooms (Wilson), Pearl Barbour (Roosevelt), Jacqueline Steppe Martin, and Annette Jackson; five grandchildren, Alexia Steppe, Madison Steppe, Shaun "Deuce" Steppe, Shayn Steppe, and Aaliyah Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 4, 2021.