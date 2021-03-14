I was very good friends with Mac and Edna and would visit them often. I had met Willa many years ago and then when Mac and Edna started having health problems she would come and help them. The last time I saw her was last year when I took a chocolate pie to them and she was there. She was a very jovial person and it was like I had known her all my life. I am very sorry for the loss of all three in a short time. To the family I am so sorry for your loss.

Peggy Clements Friend March 16, 2021