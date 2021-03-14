Menu
Willa Sue Powell
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA
Willa Sue Powell

April 19, 1950 - March 4, 2021

Willa Sue Powell, devoted sister and educator, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was 70.

Ms. Powell, was a native of Smithfield, born April 19, 1950 to Floyd E. and Mary Dashiell Powell. She graduated from Smithfield High School and the University of Virginia where she earned a Master Degree in Education. A lifelong educator, she taught, Biology, Human Physiology, and Science. As an Administrator she served as a middle school principal, the Director of Secondary Education, Personnel, Operations, and Transportation. Ms. Powell was a member of the Chi Beta Phi National, Scientific Honorary, VASSP/NASSP (Association of Secondary School Principals) and a Life member of the UVA Alumni Association. Ms. Powell also coached softball.

Ms. Powell was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Watson Powell Cofer; her brother-in-law, Malcolm T. (Mac) Cofer; and a nephew, Thomas Edward Cofer.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacon's Castle, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Littles Funeral Home

1515 S. Church St.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
The Old Brick Church Cemetery
Bacon’s Castle, VA
I met Willa in 1974 when she and I were both young educators. We became friends and travel buddies and we laughed our way through many an event. I will never forget our times together, her affable nature and her straightforward way of telling it like it is. There will never be another like her. I miss her terribly.
Pat Temples
March 24, 2021
Remembering Willa Sue fondly as a student and basketball player when I was teaching and coaching at Smithfield. Always an intense, dedicated ball player and friendly person!
Lynn ROSE
Friend
March 19, 2021
Willa was a childhood friend. She was a great girl and i have missed her through the years. May she have a special place in heaven. Love ya Willa!
Carol Spivey Bell
Friend
March 17, 2021
We are saddened to learn of her passing and will miss having Willa as a neighbor. We live across the street and always enjoyed just meeting at the mailbox and saying hi, how are you doing. What a lovely person she was.
Jim and Naomi Aitken
Neighbor
March 17, 2021
Willa was my first principal at Fluvanna Middle School. I was a brand new teacher, and it's largely due to her guidance and reassurance that I survived those first years. She was a force--strong and steady--not wishy washy like so many principals I've had since.
Patricia Linkous
March 16, 2021
I was very good friends with Mac and Edna and would visit them often. I had met Willa many years ago and then when Mac and Edna started having health problems she would come and help them. The last time I saw her was last year when I took a chocolate pie to them and she was there. She was a very jovial person and it was like I had known her all my life. I am very sorry for the loss of all three in a short time. To the family I am so sorry for your loss.
Peggy Clements
Friend
March 16, 2021
Ms. Powell was a great biology teacher. Although I did not pursue biology studies after high school, there are some things is still remember from 1986! She will be missed.
Jackie Maupin Heffernan
March 15, 2021
Our sympathy goes out to the Powell family. She will forever be a "Fluco".
Marcus Carter
March 15, 2021
Willa was my first principal at Fluvanna Middle School. She was more than just my administrator, she was a friend. She truly cared for everyone at our school. No one compared to her. She was one in a million!
Angela Carneal
March 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Willa's passing. I worked at one of the schools when she was a principal . A strong and great person. So glad to have had the chance to know her.
LINDSAY WHITE
March 14, 2021
Willa was so much more than any message. She was much more than a Principal to students, teachers and staff at Fluvanna Middle School. She was loved by many and respected by all.
Stella Vines
March 14, 2021
I am so shocked and saddened to hear of Willa's passing. She loved her family more than anything and talked about them often
I am so thankful my son Seth and I were able to visit on our way back to Iowa last summer
We will miss our conversations. May you rest in peace with your beloved sister and Mac

Sherry , Sam and Seth Marshall
Sherry Marshall
Family
March 14, 2021
A great childhood friend Many wonderful memories of her and Edna. So sorry to hear of her passing. Rest inPeace and God Speed
Donna Roeder Nurney
March 12, 2021
