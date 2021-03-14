Willa Sue Powell
April 19, 1950 - March 4, 2021
Willa Sue Powell, devoted sister and educator, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was 70.
Ms. Powell, was a native of Smithfield, born April 19, 1950 to Floyd E. and Mary Dashiell Powell. She graduated from Smithfield High School and the University of Virginia where she earned a Master Degree in Education. A lifelong educator, she taught, Biology, Human Physiology, and Science. As an Administrator she served as a middle school principal, the Director of Secondary Education, Personnel, Operations, and Transportation. Ms. Powell was a member of the Chi Beta Phi National, Scientific Honorary, VASSP/NASSP (Association of Secondary School Principals) and a Life member of the UVA Alumni Association. Ms. Powell also coached softball.
Ms. Powell was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Watson Powell Cofer; her brother-in-law, Malcolm T. (Mac) Cofer; and a nephew, Thomas Edward Cofer.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacon's Castle, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
.
Littles Funeral Home
1515 S. Church St.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.