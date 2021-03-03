William Lewis Adcock
September 4, 1939 - February 28, 2021
William Lewis Adcock, 81, of Crozet, Va., passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, February 28, 2021. William was born in Crozet, Va., on September 4, 1939, to the late Waverly and Mamie Adcock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sherman Lee Adcock.
William is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Adcock; children, Billy Adcock (Rita), Lynn Hughes (Mark), and Mike Adcock (Carolyn), all of Crozet, Va.; six grandchildren, Daniel Adcock (Hope) and Kurt Adcock (Gracie), of Crozet, Va,, Caitlin Colosimo (Jesse) of Morehead City, N.C., Kristin Morris (Skyler) of Stanardsville, Va., Michael Adcock (Ashleigh) of Crozet, Va., and Ryan Adcock (Jessica) of Franklin, Va.; and nine great-grandchildren, Braelynn, Grayson, Riley, and Bella Adcock, of Crozet, Va., Vanessa, Brantley, and Everleigh Colosimo of N.C., and Oaklynn and Ayla River Adcock (due April 8, 2021) of Franklin, Va. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Vanderveer (Ronald) and brother, Robert Adcock (Dinah), all of Crozet, Va.
William was raised in White Hall, Va., on his dad's dairy farm. He worked at Monticello Dairy until he went to work at Acme Visible Records for 41 years until they closed. He worked at Autozone for 13 years until medical conditions took him from work. He loved all sports, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and Nascar races.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m., and then family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mount Moriah United Methodist Church Cemetery in White Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 188, Crozet, VA 22932.
Condolences can be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 3, 2021.