William Howard AndersonWilliam Howard Anderson, 82 of Aroda, Va. passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Culpeper. He was born on September 8, 1939 in Charlottesville to the late Reginald Howard Anderson and Mary Eva Gooding Anderson.He is survived by his wife, Jane Racer Anderson; one daughter, Karen Anderson Harris and husband, Tony; one brother, Daniel Gordon Anderson; two grandchildren, Olivia Renee Harris and James Gregory Harris; four nieces, Lisa Richards, Renee Pope, Judy Lazerick and Donna Apperson; and one nephew, Rob Racer.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Barry Higgins and Pastor Bill Horton.Memorial contributions can be sent to the Madison County Rescue Squad, P. O. 868, Madison, Va. 22727 or Blue Run Baptist Church, 13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike, Somerset, Va. 22972 or Madison County Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 255, Madison, Va. 22727.