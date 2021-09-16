Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Howard Anderson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
William Howard Anderson

William Howard Anderson, 82 of Aroda, Va. passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Culpeper. He was born on September 8, 1939 in Charlottesville to the late Reginald Howard Anderson and Mary Eva Gooding Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Racer Anderson; one daughter, Karen Anderson Harris and husband, Tony; one brother, Daniel Gordon Anderson; two grandchildren, Olivia Renee Harris and James Gregory Harris; four nieces, Lisa Richards, Renee Pope, Judy Lazerick and Donna Apperson; and one nephew, Rob Racer.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Barry Higgins and Pastor Bill Horton.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Madison County Rescue Squad, P. O. 868, Madison, Va. 22727 or Blue Run Baptist Church, 13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike, Somerset, Va. 22972 or Madison County Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 255, Madison, Va. 22727.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.