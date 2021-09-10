Menu
William Ray Bibb
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
William Ray Bibb

William Ray Bibb, age 75, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully on September 6, 2021. Born on February 25, 1946, in Minden, West Virginia, he was the son of Jesse James Bibb and Madeline Murphy Bibb.

After graduating from Collins High School in 1965, Bill proudly served in the United States Navy. Following his years of service, he moved to Charlottesville, where he met and married the love his life, Mary Ellen Corell, in 1971. He spent the majority of his career working at the University of Virginia, mainly as a facilities operation manager. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, wood working, and writing poetry. Coming from a long line of West Virginia coal miners, he wrote several books about the lives of coal miners. He was a devoted longtime member of Meadows Presbyterian Church and loved spending time with his three grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen Bibb in 2005 and his sister, Helen Taylor in 2007. He is survived by his only son, Christopher Allen Bibb and his wife, Courtney, of Charlottesville, along with three grandchildren, Olivia P. Bibb, Shelby M. Bibb, and Jackson C. Bibb. He is also survived by his six siblings, Francis Bibb, Carol Bibb, Jesse Bibb, Dreama O'Dell, Nancy Fields, and Sharon Barker.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Meadows Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, Va.

Those who wish may send donations to the Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Sep
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Meadows Presbyterian Church
VA
Sep
13
Burial
Holly Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
Our sympathy to Chris "Bibbs" and family in the sudden and sad loss of his father. May the memories of your dad fill your heart with peace and love. Blessings from Ryan's parents in Leland, North Carolina.
Bettie and Wayne Martin
Family
September 10, 2021
Sorry to see you go but you will to God another Angle. Sorry to the family he was a great cousin loved to hear him talk miss you Billy!
Harold Lee Bibb
Family
September 10, 2021
My Mom (Helen Taylor) always talked about him. As she would say her baby brother. Always made her laugh and how proud she was of the man he became. And how his life was so filled with his Beautiful Wife and how they were so blessed with there wonderful son Chris.
Debbie Taylor Trombley
September 10, 2021
You are in my heart and prayers Uncle Billy.Love and miss you.
Dora Ann Reece
Family
September 10, 2021
