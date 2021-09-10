William Ray BibbWilliam Ray Bibb, age 75, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully on September 6, 2021. Born on February 25, 1946, in Minden, West Virginia, he was the son of Jesse James Bibb and Madeline Murphy Bibb.After graduating from Collins High School in 1965, Bill proudly served in the United States Navy. Following his years of service, he moved to Charlottesville, where he met and married the love his life, Mary Ellen Corell, in 1971. He spent the majority of his career working at the University of Virginia, mainly as a facilities operation manager. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, wood working, and writing poetry. Coming from a long line of West Virginia coal miners, he wrote several books about the lives of coal miners. He was a devoted longtime member of Meadows Presbyterian Church and loved spending time with his three grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen Bibb in 2005 and his sister, Helen Taylor in 2007. He is survived by his only son, Christopher Allen Bibb and his wife, Courtney, of Charlottesville, along with three grandchildren, Olivia P. Bibb, Shelby M. Bibb, and Jackson C. Bibb. He is also survived by his six siblings, Francis Bibb, Carol Bibb, Jesse Bibb, Dreama O'Dell, Nancy Fields, and Sharon Barker.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Meadows Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, Va.Those who wish may send donations to the Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901.