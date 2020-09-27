William Hoppe



February 11, 1928 - September 23, 2020



William J. Hoppe, age 92, of Lake Monticello, Va., died peacefully at home on September 23, 2020. Born in New Britain, Connecticut., he was the son of the Late John B. and Katherine A. Hoppe.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret A. Hoppe of Lake Monticello, Va.; two daughters, Kristin A. Gerlach and her daughter Lily Grey of Chevy Chase Maryland and daughter, Louise C. Green, her husband, Duff Green and their two children, Emily and Tyler of Ashland Virginia; three sons, Jon A. Hoppe of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Neil S. Hoppe, wife, Kathleen and their son, Ryan and daughter, Shannon, of Lake St. Louis Missouri. Also Neil's daughter, Neenah and her husband, William Newell and great-grandchildren, Adrian, August and Isaac, of Wilmington Delaware; son, Steven J. Hoppe, wife, Virginia and their two sons, William C. and Alexander G. Hoppe, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina.



Bill served as a U.S. Army paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division, part of General McArthur's Eight Army during the occupation of Japan in 1946-47. Bill was a 1952 graduate of the University of Hartford and was the Business Manager of private independent schools for thirty five years, retiring in 1993. He was the past president of the New England association of private, Independent Secondary Schools. Bill was also a basketball and golf coach at a North Carolina private school.



During his retirement years Bill volunteered at Martha Jefferson Hospital and Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra Virginia. He also enjoyed extensive travel with his wife Marge, family gatherings and playing golf as a member of the Monticello Gray Foxes golf club.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 13, 2020, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 4309 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Palmyra, VA 22963.



Thacker Brothers Funeral Home



138 Heritage Drive, Palmyra, VA 22963

