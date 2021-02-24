William Henry Burton
January 9, 1941 - February 17, 2021
William Henry Burton, 80, of Albemarle County, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born in Albemarle County, on January 9, 1941, the son of the late William Andrew Burton and Dorothy Bruce Burton.
He was the beloved husband of Irene Allen Burton.
He was a graduate of Burley High School and the University of the District of Columbia. William devoted his career as a Senior Budget Analyst with the General Services Administration. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1968. During his military service he was an expert rifleman who earned a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Irene Allen Burton; a son, Cedric Allen Burton; two brothers, James and Thomas Burton; two sisters-in-law, Kitty Burton and Veronica Burton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Walk-through viewing will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.