Dear Irene and Family. I wish to offer my sincere condolences for the passing of your loved one. He was a proud Burley Bear alum along with my mother; the late Virginia Anne Carr Gatewood. It was always a pleasure to interact with you both during your visits at the Pilgrim Baptist Church. Both you and William always greeted with a warm sincere smile and often positive words of encouragement. Please know that I love and appreciate you and I am praying for peace during this very trying time. --Jonathan Gatewood

Jonathan Gatewood February 24, 2021