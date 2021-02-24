Menu
William Henry Burton
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
William Henry Burton

January 9, 1941 - February 17, 2021

William Henry Burton, 80, of Albemarle County, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born in Albemarle County, on January 9, 1941, the son of the late William Andrew Burton and Dorothy Bruce Burton.

He was the beloved husband of Irene Allen Burton.

He was a graduate of Burley High School and the University of the District of Columbia. William devoted his career as a Senior Budget Analyst with the General Services Administration. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1968. During his military service he was an expert rifleman who earned a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Irene Allen Burton; a son, Cedric Allen Burton; two brothers, James and Thomas Burton; two sisters-in-law, Kitty Burton and Veronica Burton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Culpeper National Cemetery.

Walk-through viewing will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brian Quinn
February 28, 2021
Brian Quinn
February 28, 2021
Aunt Irene, My sincerest condolences on our loss of "Uncle" William. He will be missed on this earth, but will remain cherished in our hearts and minds. I absolutely loved to hear him say, "You know I´m your uncle, boy?" And "Are you some kin to me, or am I some kin to you?" He was intelligent, smart and funny. Indeed, a man amongst men. God Bless.
Brian Quinn
February 28, 2021
Mother Irene Burton,
My sincerest condolences to you in the passing of your husband Mr. William Henry Burton. My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Love ❤ Sharon Doyle
Sharon McNair-Doyle
February 26, 2021
In Loving Memory,
Sharon Doyle
Sharon McNair-Doyle
February 26, 2021
Auntie Irene, please know that you have our deepest sympathy on the loss of Uncle William. I know that there is little we can say to console you but please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. With warm thoughts and prayers, The Eldridge Family, Thomas, Kim, and Kyle
Kim Eldridge
February 25, 2021
Dear Irene and Family. I wish to offer my sincere condolences for the passing of your loved one. He was a proud Burley Bear alum along with my mother; the late Virginia Anne Carr Gatewood. It was always a pleasure to interact with you both during your visits at the Pilgrim Baptist Church. Both you and William always greeted with a warm sincere smile and often positive words of encouragement. Please know that I love and appreciate you and I am praying for peace during this very trying time. --Jonathan Gatewood
Jonathan Gatewood
February 24, 2021
Our prayers, condolences and love to you all. May God continue to bless you with fond memories of William.
James, Vickie, Jake Bullock
Family
February 24, 2021
The Wheeler Family
February 24, 2021
Waddell Wells and Diana Muse
February 24, 2021
We have had the pleasure of being around these 2 folks. Mr. & Mrs. Burton are some of the nicest people you will ever meet. My heart goes out to Mrs. Burton and her family. Mr. Burton will be greatly missed. Your forever friends from The Korner Restaurant.
Phyllis Templeton
February 24, 2021
To: THE FAMILY Heartfelt Sympathy. May God bless and keep you. Janice W. Martin & Ellie W. Shackelford
Janice W. Martin
February 24, 2021
