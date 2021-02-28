William Jurdan "Bill" Davis Jr.
November 3, 1942 - February 8, 2021
William Jurdan "Bill" Davis Jr., 78, of Madison Mills, Virginia, died peacefully surrounded by his children and family on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Born November 3, 1942, in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of Elizabeth Martha Marchant Davis and William Jurdan Davis Sr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth, his father, William, and his wife, Victoria Louise Moore Davis.
Growing up in the Ghent section of Norfolk, Bill looked forward to summers spent with extended family on their farm in Mathews County, Virginia, where as a young boy he acquired a love of horses, dogs, fishing, and wide open spaces. When he was 14, Bill began working to support his mother and family – a devotion he would continue for the remainder of his mother's life. Never one to complain or avoid hard work, Bill proudly worked multiple jobs in order to support his family throughout his high school career. Bill graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1960, and went on to study at Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond Professional Institute) before embarking on a career in teaching.
In the early 1960's Bill met the woman who would become the love of his life, Victoria Louise "Vickie" Moore, at a horse farm, where they were each boarding and training horses. Although it was not "love at first sight" for Vickie, Bill finally persuaded Vickie to go on a date with him in exchange for his help with a difficult horse. Talented equestrians, Bill and Vickie owned and competed hunters and jumpers together in horse shows throughout Virginia during the 1960's. In 1967, Bill and Vickie married, settling in Richmond, Virginia, and ultimately purchasing their first farm in Madison Mills, Virginia.
In 1973, with the birth of their first daughter, Bill left teaching and started Madison Mills Steel Company. Throughout the next 32 years, with his usual, quiet determination, undeterred by the demands of hard work or personal challenges, Bill built a company that would ultimately surpass even his greatest expectations.
In 1985, Bill's beloved wife, Vickie died leaving behind their three young children, all under the age of 12. After Vickie's death, Bill honored Vickie's wishes for their children's future with a steadfast and unwavering focus. Bill's love and devotion to his children was unparalleled and, despite having suffered the loss of their mother, Bill's children enjoyed incredible childhoods loved and supported wholeheartedly by Bill in every aspect of their lives.
When Bill finally retired from Madison Mills Steel Company in 2005, he turned his attention full-time to his cherished farm, Madison Meadows, where he purposefully chose to spend the remainder of his life. An early practitioner of conservation, Bill implemented responsible stewardship and ecological preservation that included the creation of conservation wetlands and the conversion to clean water management systems.
In 2012, his grandson, Davis Wade Bigler was born and ushered in a new era of happiness and joy in Bill's life. Known to Davis as "G-Daddy", Bill adored Davis and treasured their time together. From introducing Davis to Madison Meadows, to fishing with him in the farm's multiple ponds and streams, to exploring the farm's bucolic hills and pastures, to collecting train sets and designing an epic train set village, to cheering Davis at soccer games, Bill reveled with great pride in his grandson and the time spent in Davis' company.
Throughout his life, Bill demonstrated his love of horses, dogs, and crab cakes and developed passions for tennis, skeet and trap shooting, model trains, and UVA Athletics. A friend to everyone he encountered, Bill inspired others with his unrelenting optimism, quiet determination, kindness, loyalty, and fierce love of his children and family.
Blessed with a complete inability to hold onto anger, resentment, or frustration, Bill forgave easily, loved absolutely, and focused always on moving forward positively. He was a two-time cancer victor and refused to let even a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease deter him from living fully. Bill is deeply loved and cherished by his children, family, and friends, and will be missed profoundly.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Amy Elizabeth Davis Bigler of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter, Caroline Victoria Davis of Richmond, Virginia; son William J. Davis III, of Sacramento, California; lifelong friend and "adopted" son, Anthony Dores of Madison Mills, Virginia; sons-in-law, James and David; daughter-in-law, Jamie, and beloved grandson Davis Wade Bigler.
Bill's children are deeply grateful to Anthony Dores for his lifelong friendship and dedication to Bill, and whose support and care allowed Bill to remain living independently on his farm during these last three years. Bill loved Anthony as a son and was extremely proud of Anthony, personally and professionally.
A special thank you to Peggy Reyes and Patty Butler whose incredible care and assistance also supported Bill in continuing to live independently on his farm.
The family also extends their gratitude to Thomas E. Wolanski, M.D., Duong X. Nguyen, M.D., Stewart M. Chang, D.P.M, Nicholas Swingle, M.D, and the entire medical team at 6 North at UVA Hospital. The family will never forget the care and compassion shown by the incredible hospice nurses and staff at the Center for Acute Hospice Care at Hospice of the Piedmont.
Due to the current health pandemic, a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life is planned for later this Spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901 and the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Ste. 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.