William Duke
July 17, 1931 - October 17, 2020
William Carl Duke, 89, of Palmyra, formerly of King George, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home.
Born in Washington, North Carolina, he was a graduate of Fork Union Military Academy and the University of North Carolina and the University of Virginia. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had worked as a Guidance Counselor at King George High School and then at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren, until his retirement. He was a gifted athlete and was inducted into the FUMA Sports Hall of Fame.
Bill was a father figure to Kieran Michael Jay and Tammy Ellen Jay; grandchildren, Ian Christopher Jay and Megan Rose Harkey; and great-grandchildren, Emma Rose Harkey and Carson Jay Harkey. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Saunders Duke.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Fork Union Military Academy, Wicker Chapel.
The family extends special thanks to the kind and caring staff of Hospice of the Piedmont.
Online guest book available at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Storke Funeral Home
11089 James Madison Pkwy., King George, VA 22485
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 29, 2020.