William Michael Feeney
July 16, 1944 - September 3, 2021
William Michael Feeney, 77, of Charlottesville, Virginia died on September 3, 2021 after a long illness. Bill was born in Elmhurst, Illinois in 1944, the son of Charles and Alice (Walsh) Feeney, and grew up in Villa Park.
After graduating high school from St. Procopius Academy, he attended St. Procopius College and earned a degree in Chemistry. Bill continued his education at Florida State University and was awarded a Master's Degree in Chemistry.
Bill lived a multifaceted life. He retired as an intelligence analyst from the National Ground Intelligence Center (formerly the US Army Foreign Science and Technology Center) in Charlottesville, having been employed there since 1970. Bill's dedicated service to our country was laudable. He was exuberant in his pursuits, always planning the next adventure. He loved traveling, especially to Italy, Germany, and his beloved Ireland. He also had a great passion for Irish music, contra dance, Irish set dance, waltzing, home brewing, and studying nature.
Surviving are his wife, Jill Card, brother Martin (Gloria) Feeney, loving family Jamie and Ann (Traubert) Damanpour, John and Kate (Traubert) Kakavoyannis, cherished grandchildren Athan and Josie, and many much-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Along with Bill's parents, he is predeceased by siblings Charles (Delores) Feeney, Mary (John) McAleese, Robert (Bonnie) Feeney, Kathryn Feeney, John (Roberta) Feeney, and James Feeney.
Many thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for the care they provided.
The family looks forward to your remembrances of Bill at: www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.