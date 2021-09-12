Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Michael Feeney
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
William Michael Feeney

July 16, 1944 - September 3, 2021

William Michael Feeney, 77, of Charlottesville, Virginia died on September 3, 2021 after a long illness. Bill was born in Elmhurst, Illinois in 1944, the son of Charles and Alice (Walsh) Feeney, and grew up in Villa Park.

After graduating high school from St. Procopius Academy, he attended St. Procopius College and earned a degree in Chemistry. Bill continued his education at Florida State University and was awarded a Master's Degree in Chemistry.

Bill lived a multifaceted life. He retired as an intelligence analyst from the National Ground Intelligence Center (formerly the US Army Foreign Science and Technology Center) in Charlottesville, having been employed there since 1970. Bill's dedicated service to our country was laudable. He was exuberant in his pursuits, always planning the next adventure. He loved traveling, especially to Italy, Germany, and his beloved Ireland. He also had a great passion for Irish music, contra dance, Irish set dance, waltzing, home brewing, and studying nature.

Surviving are his wife, Jill Card, brother Martin (Gloria) Feeney, loving family Jamie and Ann (Traubert) Damanpour, John and Kate (Traubert) Kakavoyannis, cherished grandchildren Athan and Josie, and many much-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Along with Bill's parents, he is predeceased by siblings Charles (Delores) Feeney, Mary (John) McAleese, Robert (Bonnie) Feeney, Kathryn Feeney, John (Roberta) Feeney, and James Feeney.

Many thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for the care they provided.

The family looks forward to your remembrances of Bill at: www.hillandwood.com

Hill and Wood Funeral Home

201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hill & Wood - Charlottesville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I knew him initially through the Irish group here in Charlottesville. Then Jill, I would see you both at Vita Nova sometimes. Thinking of you in sympathy.
Krista Farrell
Friend
September 15, 2021
Amy Moon Vega and family
September 12, 2021
Worked with Bill about 30 years at FSTC/NGIC. He was always courteous and friendly.
Lou Fitzgerald
Work
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results