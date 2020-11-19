William Franklin Coles
January 21, 1936 - November 16, 2020
William Franklin Coles Sr., 84, was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on January 21, 1936, to J. Golden and Martha Brookins Coles. He departed this life for his next adventure on Monday, November 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.
His education included graduating from Jackson P. Burley High School Class of 1954 and attending Virginia State University (formerly Virginia State College). William began his 37 year career at the United States Postal Service in 1958 and retired in 1995. He was the proud owner/operator of Metro Maintenance in the 1970s. He also retired from The Boar's Head Inn after 20 years of service. Lastly, he was a professional driver for Blue Ridge Executive Transportation for eight years, a post-retirement career he thoroughly enjoyed.
William was a dedicated husband for 62 years, marrying Sylvia Page Harris, whom he affectionately called "his bride" on June 7, 1958. Working hard and providing for his family was the fuel that drove him. William instilled a sense of goodness, kindness, and independence into his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was loved by so many nieces and nephews, representing his wife's family from Massachusetts nicknamed "The Boston Crew", New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia.
William, affectionately known as "Tank", "Daddy Coles", "Pop", "Willie", "Bill" and "Coles", was a steadfast friend and role model to many. After being diagnosed with dementia in 2013, he spent the last years of his life being lovingly cared for by his wife, Sylvia, his daughter, Kelly and her husband, Tony making sure his final two years were some of his best years ever.
He is survived by Sylvia; his four children, William "Billy" Coles Jr. (Diane) of Temple Hills, Md., Kelly Coles Jordan (Tony) of Charlottesville, Cristi Coles Terrell (Phillip) of Pontiac, Mich. and Kerri Coles Oates (Byran) of Midlothian, Va.; his twelve grandchildren, Taryn Tucker, LaToya Braxton, William Tucker, Kendra Tucker, Carmen Terrell, Oliver Terrell, Kelsy Powell, Zoe Terrell, Fella Powell Jr, Zachary Terrell, Bryce Oates and Kodi Oates; and four great-grandsons, Zion Tucker, Mateus McGhee, Meir Braxton and Griffen Haden. He was preceded in death, by just three days, by his furry grand dog, Jefferson Coles aka "JC" who eagerly awaits their walks together.
He leaves a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and lifelong circles of friendships. William shared a particularly fond relationship with nephews, Alfred "Buzzy" Page, Earl Jones, Paul Harris, Sr. (Carol), and a daughter-like niece, Dr. Sherry Young-Jones; as well as his cousins from the Weaver-Stetson-Golden families.
The family would like to acknowledge the love and support of Mr. and Mrs. Lawson and Lillie Calloway, Mr. and Mrs. Willie "Sonny" and Dorothy "Dot" Williams, Mrs. Ramonde Gardner, and our Pocket Lane Esmont family among the many more who brought so much joy to his life over the years.
In lieu of a public service, a walk-through viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, masks and social distancing is expected.
Donations to the Albemarle Charlottesville Fire & Rescue Station 11 and The Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org
) would be appreciated, as they were tremendously helpful to our family in our times of need.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 Sixth St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
