William J. Fudala
1940 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
William J. Fudala

June 8, 1940 - March 27, 2022

Charlottesville, Va.

William "Bill" Joseph Fudala, 81, passed away on March 27, 2022, at UVA Medical Center.

He was born on June 8, 1940, in Augusta, Maine, and was preceded in death by his parents, William Paul Fudala and Julia Owcarz Fudala.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Julia Jakobiec Fudala; daughters, Jenifer King (Julian King) and Gretchen Fudala (Lesley Broder); and granddaughters, Sarah King and Emily King.

Bill graduated from Northeastern University in 1963 and entered the U.S. Army through their ROTC program as a 2nd Lt. He served in Vietnam, Germany, Japan and stateside, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the end of his military career. A 48-year resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, Bill worked for the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) until his retirement in 1995. He was a proud, long-time supporter of the University of Virginia's women's basketball team.

A visitation with family to celebrate his life will be held at Teague Funeral Home on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 1, 2022.
0 Entries