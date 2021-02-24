William "Bill" Fenwick Giannini
October 24, 1930 - February 19, 2021
William Fenwick Giannini, "Bill", age 90, died at home on February 19, 2021, after a long illness. He was born on October 24, 1930, at Schuyler Hospital, Schuyler, Va., to Curtis V. Giannini, Sr. and Evelyn V. Fenwick Giannini.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice Adams Giannini; a daughter, Vicki Giannini Bibb and her husband, Gary; a granddaughter, Lee Caitlin Bibb; a great-granddaughter, Aria Ryver Bibb; and his sister-in-law, Joan Adams Snapp. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Curtis V. Giannini Jr. and his wife, Ellen; a sister, Evelyn V. Giannini White and her husband, Douglas; three nephews, Stephen Giannini, David Giannini, and William Schwab; and one niece, Sarah White Hansell.
William was raised in Howardsville, Va., and graduated from Scottsville High School in 1949, married, Alice, his High School Sweetheart in 1950, and spent 4 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He attended the University of Virginia and received his Master of Science degree in Geology in 1959.
After college, he was hired at M.J. Grove Lime Company as Manager of Manufacturing for the quarries at Stephens City and Middletown, Va. until 1975. He and Alice returned to Howardsville, and Bill became employed by the Virginia Dept. of Mines, Minerals and Energy. He retired in 1994.
He enjoyed his family, friends, and his profession. He loved sharing the out-of-doors, new experiences, and just good fun with family and friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Legacy Hospice, staff and caregivers, Open Arms Helping Hands, owner and caregivers, and all the other caregivers that were special to "Mr. Bill".
Service will be graveside only at Rock Spring United Methodist Church, 1655 Rock Spring Rd., Faber, Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions we ask that anyone attending, please wear a facemask and socially distance. A reception will be held at a future date when it is safer for everyone.
