Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Fenwick "Bill" Giannini
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
William "Bill" Fenwick Giannini

October 24, 1930 - February 19, 2021

William Fenwick Giannini, "Bill", age 90, died at home on February 19, 2021, after a long illness. He was born on October 24, 1930, at Schuyler Hospital, Schuyler, Va., to Curtis V. Giannini, Sr. and Evelyn V. Fenwick Giannini.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice Adams Giannini; a daughter, Vicki Giannini Bibb and her husband, Gary; a granddaughter, Lee Caitlin Bibb; a great-granddaughter, Aria Ryver Bibb; and his sister-in-law, Joan Adams Snapp. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Curtis V. Giannini Jr. and his wife, Ellen; a sister, Evelyn V. Giannini White and her husband, Douglas; three nephews, Stephen Giannini, David Giannini, and William Schwab; and one niece, Sarah White Hansell.

William was raised in Howardsville, Va., and graduated from Scottsville High School in 1949, married, Alice, his High School Sweetheart in 1950, and spent 4 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He attended the University of Virginia and received his Master of Science degree in Geology in 1959.

After college, he was hired at M.J. Grove Lime Company as Manager of Manufacturing for the quarries at Stephens City and Middletown, Va. until 1975. He and Alice returned to Howardsville, and Bill became employed by the Virginia Dept. of Mines, Minerals and Energy. He retired in 1994.

He enjoyed his family, friends, and his profession. He loved sharing the out-of-doors, new experiences, and just good fun with family and friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Legacy Hospice, staff and caregivers, Open Arms Helping Hands, owner and caregivers, and all the other caregivers that were special to "Mr. Bill".

Service will be graveside only at Rock Spring United Methodist Church, 1655 Rock Spring Rd., Faber, Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions we ask that anyone attending, please wear a facemask and socially distance. A reception will be held at a future date when it is safer for everyone.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill and Wood Funeral Home

201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Published by Daily Progress from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rock Spring United Methodist Church
1655 Rock Spring Rd., Faber, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Many happy memories and special rock finding experiences and many trips tubing down the Rockfish River. Bill and his unique views and thoughts live forever in my heart. Thank you friend. Safe journey...till we meet again
Carol Megahan
February 28, 2021
Not only my favorite uncle but a wonderful person I have such great memories that I will have forever. Love gg
Giles Giannini
February 25, 2021
We´re sorry to hear about your loss.
Craig and Wanda
February 24, 2021
Vicki and Alice, I was so sorry hear of Bill´s passing. He was such a wonderful gentleman and I know you´re both going to miss him. Please know you are both in my thoughts at this time. Love, Cousin Becky.
Becky Brent Sears
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results