William Andrew Jackson Goolsby
William Andrew Jackson Goolsby

January 5, 2022

William Andrew Jackson Goolsby, 80, died at home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was the son of the late Elwood Goolsby Sr. and Edna Bragg Goolsby. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha and four brothers, Elwood Goolsby Jr., Robert (Buddy) Goolsby, James Hersey Goolsby, Kenneth Goolsby Sr.

He is survived by one sister, Mittie Goolsby; four sons, William (Randy) Goolsby, of Greenwood, Edward Lee Goolsby, of Batesville David Goolsby, Batesville Tracy Goolsby and wife, Misti of Waynesboro; and two daughters, Tammy Goolsby and Robert Layne of Greenwood, Allison Dunnivan and George Harris of Faber; five grandchildren, Riley Goolsby, Justin Goolsby, Katie Dunnivan, Samantha Goolsby, Caitlynn Layne; and four great-grandchildren...

William worked for VDOT in Yancey Mills.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wildrose Cemetery in Batesville with the Rev. David Collyer officiating.

Anderson Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wildrose Cemetery
Batesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is with all my cousins. May yall find peace during these heavy times. The boys are all united again.
Chris-Sissys daughter
January 10, 2022
Prayers.. I´m sorry for your loss! We love you all.
The Abshire´s
Family
January 10, 2022
So sorry love and prayers spend lots of time with him and Pat love and prayers
Reedy Tomlin
Family
January 10, 2022
