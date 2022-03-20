Menu
William Raynard "Randy" Goolsby
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
William "Randy" Raynard Goolsby

May 7, 1964 - March 7, 2022

Randy was born on May 7, 1964, in Albemarle County, Virginia. Randy passed away peacefully on March 7, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Martha Goolsby; his beloved wife, Rosa Shaver;, and a very dear friend, Tammy Martinez.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory three brothers, Edward Lee Goolsby and David Goolsby of Afton, Va., and Tracy and Misti Goolsby of Waynesboro, Va.; two sisters, Tamara Goolsby and Robert Layne of Crozet, Va., and Allison Dunnivan and George Harris of Faber, Va.; nieces, Katie Dunnivan of Faber, Va., Samantha Goolsby and Caitlynn Layne, of Crozet, Va., and Riley Goolsby of Waynesboro, Va,; and nephew, Justin Goolsby and Samantha Garfield of Greenwood, Va.

A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date.

Randy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Oncology Department at the University of Virginia Medical Center and also the Cedars Healthcare Center for their caring support for Randy in his final days.

Teague Funeral Service

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May he rest in peace He was a good person him and his family are in my thoughts and prayers
Penny Via
Friend
March 21, 2022
Rest In Peace Randy
David Dollins
Friend
March 20, 2022
