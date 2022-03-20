William "Randy" Raynard GoolsbyMay 7, 1964 - March 7, 2022Randy was born on May 7, 1964, in Albemarle County, Virginia. Randy passed away peacefully on March 7, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Martha Goolsby; his beloved wife, Rosa Shaver;, and a very dear friend, Tammy Martinez.He leaves behind to cherish his memory three brothers, Edward Lee Goolsby and David Goolsby of Afton, Va., and Tracy and Misti Goolsby of Waynesboro, Va.; two sisters, Tamara Goolsby and Robert Layne of Crozet, Va., and Allison Dunnivan and George Harris of Faber, Va.; nieces, Katie Dunnivan of Faber, Va., Samantha Goolsby and Caitlynn Layne, of Crozet, Va., and Riley Goolsby of Waynesboro, Va,; and nephew, Justin Goolsby and Samantha Garfield of Greenwood, Va.A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date.Randy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Oncology Department at the University of Virginia Medical Center and also the Cedars Healthcare Center for their caring support for Randy in his final days.Teague Funeral Service