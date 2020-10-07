William Ivar Mawyer
March 18, 1938 - October 5, 2020
William Ivar Mawyer, 82, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Ivar was born on March 18, 1938, and spent most of his life in his beloved community of North Garden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbie Hunter and Frances Earline (Peggy); as well as his two brothers, Arnold and Francis.
Ivar's life's work was his building company, E.H. Mawyer and Son, started by his father. He enjoyed attending all UVA athletic events, playing golf, following the stock market, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived and will be missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Palmer Sweet; his four children, William Ivar Jr. "Bill" and wife, Debbie, Kerry and wife, Rachael, Laurie and husband, Mike Asmussen, and David; as well as his eight grandchildren, Hunter, Sarah, Jennifer, Alex, Adam, Katherine, Tanner, and Lindsay.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Mooreland Baptist Church, 2255 Taylors Gap Road, North Garden, Va.
The family asks that donations be made in Ivar's name to the North Garden Fire Department at P.O. Box 33, North Garden, VA 22959-0033.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 7, 2020.