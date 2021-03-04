William G. Landes
September 7, 1934 - February 27, 2021
William G. Landes, CDR, USN, Ret. was born on September 7, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa., and departed this earth to be with his Lord Jesus on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 86.
Inscribed inside the band of Bill's wedding ring is "1 John 4:10-11," which states: "In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another." Confident of that atoning sacrifice, Bill is now rejoicing in the presence of the Christ who loved and gave His life for him. At the same time, he leaves behind for a season his beloved wife of 61 years, Rosalind.
Also surviving him are four children, W. Gared Landes Jr. and his wife, Brenda Lee, of New Bern, N.C., Brenda Landes and her husband, Mark Edmonds, of Craig County, Va., Lisa Landes, of San Francisco, Calif. with her husband, Emmett Gilman, and Noel Mitchell of Waynesboro, Va. In addition, Bill leaves behind six grandchildren, John and Jennifer Landes, Ryan Landes-Gilman, Amal, Chloe and Mason Mitchell, and three great-grandchildren, Makayla, Addison and Jackson.
Bill was a graduate of Drexel University in 1956 and the University of Virginia in 1988. He retired from the United States Navy as a Navy Civil Engineer after more than 21 years of service that included an assignment with the Navy Seabees in Vietnam in 1967-68, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat V. He and Rosalind had resided in Charlottesville since 1978, where Bill both worked and often volunteered to serve others, and then moved to Waynesboro, Va. in 2009, where he lived until his death.
A memorial service will be planned for April 2021 at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church with Dr. Essen Daley officiating. Contact the church office at [email protected]
or 540.932.1778 for more information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 1301 Red Top Orchard Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980, and Advancing Native Missions, P.O. Box 29, Afton, VA 22920.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 4, 2021.