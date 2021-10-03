William Park Lanier



William Park Lanier, age 74, passed on September 17, 2021, in Jacksonville, N.C. Born in Birmingham, Ala., on October 25, 1946, Bill was adopted by his loving parents, Maggie Frances Park and William Maxwell Lanier. The family moved to Falls Church, Va., in 1952, and Bill always considered himself a Virginian.



Barber by trade and adventurer at heart, Bill lived larger than life. Known as the unofficial Mayor of Belmont in the early 1980s, he also gained the title of "Buffalo Bill" after the "tame" herd of buffalo he bought turned out to be wild, jumped their fence, and terrorized Charlottesville. He moved from Virginia and took up sheep farming on a remote WVA Mountain for 4 years. He then gave up cold winters for life at Horseshoe Beach, a fishing village on the Gulf of Mexico. Bill returned to Virginia for over a decade before spending his final years in North Carolina where he passed.



Bill became a steadfast member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a winter of meditation in Vermont. He had a special place in his heart for the friendless and forgotten and spent many years visiting the elderly in nursing homes and doing family history.



Bill is survived by his children, Jefferson Alexander Lanier, Virginia Anne Welch, Patience Lanier Ray, and Grayson Maxwell Lanier, 11 grandchildren; and his devoted wife of nearly 40 years, Lisa Anne Taylor Lanier.



A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 Brynn Marr Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28546.



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 3, 2021.