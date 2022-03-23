William Michael Mahanes
March 20, 1946 - March 20, 2022
William M. Mahanes, age 76, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on March 20, 2022. He was born in Charlottesville, on March 20, 1946, to the late Vivian and Alice Mahanes.
Mike is survived by his wife, Ruby Gertrude Mahanes; his stepchildren, Sean Bourne and Michelle Robertson (James); and his grandchildren, whom he adored and loved very much, Kaylee and Hunter Robertson.
Mike was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from State Farm Insurance after 42 years. He was also an active member of the Elks Lodge 389.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Monticello Memory Gardens.
