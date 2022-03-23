Menu
William Michael Mahanes
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
William Michael Mahanes

March 20, 1946 - March 20, 2022

William M. Mahanes, age 76, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on March 20, 2022. He was born in Charlottesville, on March 20, 1946, to the late Vivian and Alice Mahanes.

Mike is survived by his wife, Ruby Gertrude Mahanes; his stepchildren, Sean Bourne and Michelle Robertson (James); and his grandchildren, whom he adored and loved very much, Kaylee and Hunter Robertson.

Mike was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from State Farm Insurance after 42 years. He was also an active member of the Elks Lodge 389.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Monticello Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.


Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 23, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.