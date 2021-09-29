Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Walfield McCauley
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
William Walfield McCauley

December 3, 1945 - September 24, 2021

William Walfield McCauley, age 75, of Gladstone, Va., died on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Born on December 3, 1945 in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Wilson and Maggie McCauley. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Ann McCauley.

William is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Mae (James Alan) Wright and Christine Marie McMeans; son, Willliam Matthew (Tina Elaine) McCauley; two stepdaughters, Pamela Lindsay and Cindy Mull; two granddaughters, Melinda Sue McCauley and Shelby Marie Wright; three grandsons, James Alan Wright Jr., Jimmy Lee McCarty, and Bo Derrick McCarty; great-granddaughter, Dalilah Mae Smelser; and great-grandson, Coleson Shane Smelser.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home - Charlottesville Chapel, Charlottesville, Va.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Mt Ed Baptist Church Cemetery, Afton, Va., with the Reverend Ron Nichols, officiating. Burial will be held at Mt Ed Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Oct
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt Ed Baptist Church Cemetery
Afton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hill & Wood - Charlottesville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.