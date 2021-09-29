William Walfield McCauley
December 3, 1945 - September 24, 2021
William Walfield McCauley, age 75, of Gladstone, Va., died on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Born on December 3, 1945 in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Wilson and Maggie McCauley. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Ann McCauley.
William is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Mae (James Alan) Wright and Christine Marie McMeans; son, Willliam Matthew (Tina Elaine) McCauley; two stepdaughters, Pamela Lindsay and Cindy Mull; two granddaughters, Melinda Sue McCauley and Shelby Marie Wright; three grandsons, James Alan Wright Jr., Jimmy Lee McCarty, and Bo Derrick McCarty; great-granddaughter, Dalilah Mae Smelser; and great-grandson, Coleson Shane Smelser.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home - Charlottesville Chapel, Charlottesville, Va.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Mt Ed Baptist Church Cemetery, Afton, Va., with the Reverend Ron Nichols, officiating. Burial will be held at Mt Ed Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.