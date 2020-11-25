William Moran Ramsey



Maj. William M. Ramsey, USAF, 89, passed comfortably and peacefully away on Friday, November 13, 2020, near his home in Morrisville, Vermont. He was the son of John Bear Ramsey and Bulah Staten Ramsey of Howardsville, Virginia.



Born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1930, Bill as he was known had a remarkable life growing up and the tales to go with it. National championship sheep shearer, who appeared on one of the original late night shows in the 1950's. Farm kid from around Monticello, Va., who against all odds had the right stuff to qualify as a F-86 Saber fighter pilot, and became infamous for shearing those same sheep for commanders, in addition to Top Gun buzzing stadiums, bridges and his home town. Private pilot who flew for the rich and famous of the Midwest and beyond. Master of perseverating the same jokes for decades to his own and occasional others amusement. And many more.



He is survived by his partner, Barbara Bowles; his stepson, Christopher Bowles of Morrisville; and a daughter, Dawn Ramsey of Dennison, Texas; a sister, Jane Ramsey of Schuyler, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Marylu Ramsey of New York; and a niece, Nancy Brand of New York; and nephew, David Ramsey of Cary, Maine.



Most of all, Bill will be remembered as a caring and supportive parent and grandparent to everyone that became folded into his big life over the past 40 years. Grandpa Bill, you will be missed.



Fly high!



Services are postponed until early Summer 2021.



Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 25, 2020.