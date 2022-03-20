William "Chris" RinerJune 4, 1981 - March 17, 2022William Christopher Riner "Chris", born on June 4, 1981, went to be with the Lord and his daughter on March 17, 2022.He was born and raised in Albemarle County, Virginia. He loved playing golf and going fishing. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jaeda Celeste Riner and his wife, Alley Beskin Riner.Chris is survived by his parents, Eugene and Linda Riner; his three sons, Jaxon, Sam and Colin; his two brothers, Greg and Jonathan; his two nieces, Mackenzie and Sadie Riner, along with many family and friends.A visitation for Chris will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. A committal service will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Holly Memorial Gardens.