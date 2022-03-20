Menu
William "Chris" Riner
1981 - 2022
BORN
1981
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
William "Chris" Riner

June 4, 1981 - March 17, 2022

William Christopher Riner "Chris", born on June 4, 1981, went to be with the Lord and his daughter on March 17, 2022.

He was born and raised in Albemarle County, Virginia. He loved playing golf and going fishing. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jaeda Celeste Riner and his wife, Alley Beskin Riner.

Chris is survived by his parents, Eugene and Linda Riner; his three sons, Jaxon, Sam and Colin; his two brothers, Greg and Jonathan; his two nieces, Mackenzie and Sadie Riner, along with many family and friends.

A visitation for Chris will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. A committal service will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Holly Memorial Gardens.

Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers to the Riner family. May God wrap his loving arms around you all and guide you all during this difficult time.
Lucy Mccauley
March 23, 2022
Our hearts ache for this dear family and now the loss of two members. Chris was a loving, kind, caring man who loved his children and his family. He will certainly be missed by all whom loved him. May he find his peace within himself and the ones he loved and missed dearly. Love, your Friends Always, Sandy & Alvin
Sandy Mawyer
Friend
March 20, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donald&Kathy Roach
Family
March 20, 2022
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Mr. Riner's passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
March 20, 2022
