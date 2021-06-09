Menu
William D. "Donnie" Rose
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
William D. "Donnie" Rose

William D. Rose "Donnie", 76 of Barboursville, Va., passed away suddenly at his residence on June 5, 2021. He was born on September 22, 1944, to the late William Lewis Rose and Ruby Smith Rose of Madison.

He was a graduate of Madison County High School and owned and operated Rose Hauling LLC in Barboursville for 53 years. Donnie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Christian L Rose "Cris" of Barboursville; two sons, Jeff T. Rose and wife, Tammy, of Barboursville, and Shawn C. Rose of Barboursville and friend Alyson Cordle, of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Kristen Perez and husband, Jamie, of Somerset, Jenna Marshall and husband, Chase, of Gordonsville, and Gus Rose of Arlington; and four great-grandchildren, Hayley Brown, Taylor Perez, Aiden and Grayson Marshall.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a brief graveside service at the Rose Family Cemetery, 4330 Ridge Road, Barboursville, Va. A celebration of his life will follow at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Ruckersville Baptist Church, 6 Moore Rd. Ruckersville, VA 22968, or the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 122 Barboursville, VA 22923.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Donnie was the most straight forward man i have ever met. When he told u something u could be assured he knew exactly what he was talking about. I had the pleasure of meeting him and working a temporary part time job for him to help out during a busy pandemic season. I loved every minute of it and honored a Great Man. He will be certainly missed. Prayers to his wife and children. Im so sorry for there loss.
Sandy Mawyer
Work
June 17, 2021
We were shocked and saddened to learn of Donnie´s death. We had such high regard for him, and thoroughly enjoyed our professional and personal relationship through the years. We will miss him. All our best to your family - our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jay and Anne Townsend
Work
June 13, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear about Donnie he will be missed esp the laughs and jokes he was funny and always had a smile on his face I know I have a lot of funny good memories with him and Chris we love you and anything we can do we are just a phone call away Rest In Peace
Amanda and Tommy Seal Doris Gunter
Work
June 11, 2021
Cris, we are thinking of you during this difficult time. Prayers for you and your family.
Libby Tatum
Family
June 9, 2021
Ted and I are heartbroken over Donnie´s passing. I sat near him in church at RBC and we chatted frequently. We frequented his business at Rose Hauling and appreciated their fine service. I miss him already
Joyce Werntz
Friend
June 9, 2021
You are in our prayers. Peace be with you and your family at this difficult time Please keep Chris Jena and Chase in your arms .
Mike & Linda Thomas CJ & Julianne Thomas
Friend
June 9, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love, Alice & Carol Hill
Alice Hill
June 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Donnie loved his family and it showed in his smile
Doug Sacra
June 9, 2021
Our heart felt sympathy to the family of Donnie Rose! So sorry for your loss ! R.I.P. Donnie!
Ruth Lamb Wood, Edward Wood
Work
June 9, 2021
