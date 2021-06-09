William D. "Donnie" RoseWilliam D. Rose "Donnie", 76 of Barboursville, Va., passed away suddenly at his residence on June 5, 2021. He was born on September 22, 1944, to the late William Lewis Rose and Ruby Smith Rose of Madison.He was a graduate of Madison County High School and owned and operated Rose Hauling LLC in Barboursville for 53 years. Donnie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.Donnie is survived by his wife, Christian L Rose "Cris" of Barboursville; two sons, Jeff T. Rose and wife, Tammy, of Barboursville, and Shawn C. Rose of Barboursville and friend Alyson Cordle, of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Kristen Perez and husband, Jamie, of Somerset, Jenna Marshall and husband, Chase, of Gordonsville, and Gus Rose of Arlington; and four great-grandchildren, Hayley Brown, Taylor Perez, Aiden and Grayson Marshall.The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a brief graveside service at the Rose Family Cemetery, 4330 Ridge Road, Barboursville, Va. A celebration of his life will follow at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company.Memorial contribution may be made to the Ruckersville Baptist Church, 6 Moore Rd. Ruckersville, VA 22968, or the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 122 Barboursville, VA 22923.