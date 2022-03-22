William Charles Suhler
April 11, 1932 - March 20, 2022
William was born in Luling, Texas on April 11,1932, to Minnie Mae Walcowich and James Suhler. His father was the son of a pioneer Reform Jewish Rabbi, Aron Suhler, the first Rabbi at Temple Emanuel of Dallas, Texas. William graduated from the University of Texas, where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army. It was in Austin, Texas that he met and married Evelina Bodenstein at Temple Beth El on June 7, 1955. Lt. Suhler was stationed in Arlington, Virginia in the Signal Corps. After military service the Suhler's returned to Texas (Ft Worth) where William was employed by Convair on the B-58 project for four years while completing his Master's Degree in Mathematical Statistics. Two of their children (Irene and Marc) were born in Ft. Worth. The family then returned to the Washington, D.C. area to continue residence there for the next sixty plus years, where the other two children (Edward and Alex) were born. William worked first for Johns Hopkins, then as a systems analyst 30 years for the IBM corp. Then, William worked for seven years as a consultant to a large government agency to insure software correctness. Each child married: Irene (Walter), Marc (Lisette), Edward (Stephanie), and Alex (Christine). There are nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, and one on the way in 2022. We would also like to thank all of our caregivers that have helped William, and his wife, Evelina, over the past years – especially Tracy Gray, who has been part of our family for the past 5 years.
A memorial service will be held at the Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, Md., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. A memorial will be held in Charlottesville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.