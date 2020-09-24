Wilson Warner Cropp III Wilson Warner Cropp III, 33, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Winchester, Va. where he resided. Warner, the beloved son of Deana Anderson Cropp and Wilson Warner Cropp II of Cheriton, Va. and cherished brother to Heather O. Atkinson (Beau) and Ashley C. Sabo (Scott), grew up in Charlottesville. He was a graduate of The Covenant School where he was a stellar athlete in several sports. He was the youngest grandchild in the Cropp family and provided hours of enjoyment as the family followed his athletics pursuits. Warner leaves behind his devoted aunts and uncles, four nieces and nephews, and 12 first cousins on the Anderson and Cropp sides. Warner never met a stranger, a trait he inherited from his paternal grandfather, Wilson Cropp. Hunting and fishing adventures - near and far away, Clemson Tigers football, the Bay, great food prepared by his wonderful mom, dancing, weight lifting and training, his dogs, his smile, his respect for his parents and grandparents, and his thankfulness for all who loved him are constants his family will always hold close. Warner received a B.S. degree in Applied Economics and Statistics from Clemson University. His professional career was in sales and migrated into a successful career in personal physical training. Warner's love of the Lord and dependence on Him was his greatest blessing. His favorite Bible verse was: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and He will make straight your paths". Proverbs 3:5-6. A Celebration of Warner's Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 12:30 p.m., at the Elks Lodge Outdoor Pavilion, 389 Elk Drive, Charlottesville, Va. The family understands the need for precautions due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations to a charity of one's choice are appreciated.