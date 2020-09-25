Yolanda Reaves HarrisJuly 23, 1958 - September 3, 2020FAIRFAX, Va.Yolanda Reaves Harris, loving wife, mother and grandmother, departed this life in the morning hours of Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 62. She was born on July 23, 1958 in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Edward Joseph and Jeannette Reaves. She, the youngest of two children, was preceded in her journey to Glory by her brother, Edward Joseph "Buzz" Jr.Raised by her parents and her grandmother, the late Annabell "Missie" Allen Cox, Yolanda and her family moved to Philadelphia, Pa., where she graduated from Germantown High School, and received a Marketing & Finance degree from Temple University. Though the two attended the same schools, it wasn't until later when Yolanda met and then married Cornell Arthur Harris. Together, they raised two sons, Brandon Jason Harris and Brendt Corbin Harris.Yolanda was a passionate reader; she was able to transform this love of reading into an eagerness for teaching young children how to read. Yolanda was a devoted and ardent preschool teacher for more than 25 years. She was truly beloved by not only her family and friends, but her students and their families as well.Yolanda was warm, caring, and tender to everyone. All were always welcome at the Harris household. She was an excellent chef and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends. Her sons will recall days with friends and family walking through the front door as if it were revolving. Her culinary delights were the best in town, and her Apple Crisp was a revelation.She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Cornell; her two sons and their spouses, Brandon and Nicole, and Brendt and Carol; Ruby Arthur, whom she loved as her own daughter; one granddaughter, Natalie Isabel Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends. In her passing, Yolanda has been reunited with her daughter, Ashley Whitney Harris.Funeral services were held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, viewing and visitation from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service, 3 p.m. at the Floris United Methodist Church, 13600 Frying Pan Road, Herndon, VA 20171.Interment will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Charlottesville, Va.