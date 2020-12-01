Yvette Jackson



Yvette Denise Jackson (Fitch), 55, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in North Garden, Va., while serving those who were not able to effectively take care of themselves.



Yvette was born August 22, 1965, to her most proud parents Margaret Jackson of Charlottesville, Va., and the late Lawrence E. Jackson Sr. Yvette was a loving, free Spirit who went out of her way to help anyone she could. She was especially close to her siblings. As her mother stated, Yvette and her siblings didn't leave the area where they were raised because they wanted to always be close to each other. Yvette's most cherished song, "Keep Your Head to the Sky", epitomized her life. "Master told me one day I'd find peace in every way, but in search for the clue, wrong things I was bound to do. Keep my head to the sky, for the clouds to tell me why. As I grew with strength, Master kept me as I repent. Gave me the will to be free, purpose to live is reality. Found myself never alone, changes come to make me strong!"



Yvette is survived by her two strongest heartbeats, son, Paul Jackson and daughter, Kayla Jackson of Charlottesville, Va.; her loving mother, Margaret Jackson; two grandchildren, Ameiya Rush and Dakota Lambert of Charlottesville, Va.; one brother, Lawrence Jackson Jr. of Charlottesville, Va.; two sisters, Deborah Rush (Rufus), Anita White (Charles) of Palmyra, Va.; loving aunts and uncles; beloved nieces and a nephew; a host of grand nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Due to Covid-19 protocol, a memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.



J. F. Bell Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 1, 2020.