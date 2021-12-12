Yvonne Savage BarrowOctober 29, 1932 - November 22, 2021Yvonne Savage Barrow, 89, of Charlottesville, died peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021.Yvonne was born on October 29, 1932, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Ernest and Winifred Savage. She grew up speaking both Spanish and English and never lost her love for both languages. As a young teenager she was sent to a boarding school in North Wales, where she developed an interest in acting. She enrolled in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and, after graduating, acted on the stage throughout England. She also appeared in television commercials. She married George Robert Barrow in 1963 and, after a brief stint living in White Plains, N.Y., moved first to Lausanne and then to Geneva, Switzerland. There she learned French and began to volunteer for local organizations, a commitment she would continue for the rest of her life. Her son, Ian, was born while she lived in Switzerland and, in the mid 1970s, the family moved to London. They remained for ten years before she and George retired to Charlottesville, Virginia. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, India, and Argentina, gardening, reading, attending lectures and classes, volunteering, swimming exercises, and seeing her many friends.Yvonne will be fondly remembered and deeply missed for her intellect and beauty, her loyalty to her friends, and her love for her family.In addition to her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Barrow; her brother, Rodney Savage, and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Savage.Yvonne is survived by her son, Ian Barrow; daughter-in-law, Dana Barrow; niece, Alison Banham and her husband, and their two children; and the children and grandchildren of George's first marriage.Memorial contributions may be made to JABA (Jefferson Area Board for Aging) in Charlottesville.