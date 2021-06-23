Zan Short
January 5, 1930 - June 21, 2021
Zan could listen and talk to anyone, and she usually did. She never hesitated to ask others to volunteer, and imagined that everyone enjoyed volunteering as much as she did. She had Christmas confetti poppers, mint juleps on Derby Day, black-eyed peas to ensure prosperity each New Year's, and Easter egg hunts for neighbors' children. She had strong standards for her children, but grandchildren and granddogs got a free pass.
Zan was born January 5, 1930 in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Mert and Audrey Sloan. She left Paducah for the University of Missouri where she earned a BA in journalism. Zan attended graduate school at the University of Houston where she received a master's degree in psychology and, more importantly, met her husband, Jerry. Together they were elected social chairs of the department honor society and nicknamed "classmates and lifemates."
After adventures in Houston, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh, the couple settled with their three children in Charlottesville, Virginia. Zan was a fearless traveler, at one point packing up her young family to make their way across Southeast Asia to live in Singapore for a year. Returning to Charlottesville, Zan remained busy with university activities, creating a home away from home for UVA students and helping them connect personally with their professors. She embraced university life and enjoyed attending lectures, concerts and especially UVA basketball games.
Zan loved Charlottesville and became devoted to community service. She started a free tennis clinic for local children, volunteered as a patient advocate at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and organized a course at the downtown library to teach adults useful computer skills (BIT -Beginners in Technology).
In 1989, she founded Party Parade, combining her love for friendship, entertainment, and a good menu with her purpose of promoting kindness and generosity to her community. Party Parade became her life's work. The secret to her success was convincing hosts, planners, and attendees that Party Parade events could be an entertaining and engaging way to aid local charities. Her model allowed 100% of proceeds to go to a designated charity. To date, 46 local charities have directly benefited from these funds. Her legacy continues through the Party Parade Fund, which provides annual grants to local non-profit organizations.
Zan served as president of University of Virginia Women's Club and was a member of The Charlottesville Garden Club, Carrsbrook Homemakers Investment Club (CHIC), and Contemporary Club of Albemarle. These clubs gave her an opportunity to hear new ideas and meet new people. Making friends across generations was always an important part of her life. In her later years, she and Jerry often ventured to Greenberry's coffee shop where they found a new loving community.
Zan's many commitments never interfered with her devotion to family. She was an unabashedly proud mother and grandmother: dancing in dive bars to her grandsons' bands; cheering loudly at high school and college baseball, soccer, tennis and basketball games; and attending preschool, high school, and college graduations.
She will be missed by all those who held her dear. In the words of a close friend, "Zan gave freely of her talents, affection, and gentleness. She was a gift pure and simple."
Zan is survived by her husband and soulmate of 60 years, Jerry Short, and her three children and their families, Cathy and David Riopel of Machipongo, Va., Carol and Jeffrey Heller of Mendham, N.J., and John and Beate Short of Arden, N.C. Also surviving her are six grandchildren, Austin and Michael Riopel, Emily, Ashlyn and Trey Heller, and Jeffrey Short; her brother, Mert Sloan, his wife, Beverly; and nephews, Christopher and Benjamin Sloan.
The family would like to thank Dr. John MacKnight, Paula Grooms, and the caregivers at Commonwise Home Care, UVA Health, Martha Jefferson House and Hospice of the Piedmont for their loving care and support at the end of Zan's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Party Parade Fund, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, 114 4th Street SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or to a local charity of your choice.
A luncheon to celebrate Zan's life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 12 until 2 p.m. Please contact Hill and Wood Funeral Home for details - (434) 296-6148.
