Many months later, I just found out of Zan´s passing and I most saddened! I used to send her and Jerry emails every now and then to say hello and wish them well. I met them on Nantucket during their annual holiday trip, it was September or October 2012. They immediately made an impression on me and meeting daily in the establishment where I worked, I used to look forward to seeing them. I remember thinking how when I got elder, I wanted to be like them - loving, respecting each other, and radiating kindness and adoration. Jerry used to help Zan up the stairs and order her hot chocolate. It made my heart full and put a huge smile on my face. I started sneaking them cookies on the house as I enjoyed their visits so much. At the end of their stay they so kindly shared their contact details with me and since then we started exchanging emails and texts. I always hoped I would be able to make the trip to Charlottesville to visit them and I am so sad the pandemic prevented this trip. I wish I saw Zan one last time and told her what an impact her and Jerry made on me all those years ago! But I think she knew that, which I conveyed through our emails. From the brief face to face encounter we had and the emails exchanged, I grew really fond of her which only goes to say what an impact she had on people. I will always carry the memory of her and Jerry holding hands and drinking hot cocoa in that front window table on Nantucket. <3 May she rest in peace!

Ellie Nacheva Friend January 3, 2022