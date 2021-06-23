Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Zan Short
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Zan Short

January 5, 1930 - June 21, 2021

Zan could listen and talk to anyone, and she usually did. She never hesitated to ask others to volunteer, and imagined that everyone enjoyed volunteering as much as she did. She had Christmas confetti poppers, mint juleps on Derby Day, black-eyed peas to ensure prosperity each New Year's, and Easter egg hunts for neighbors' children. She had strong standards for her children, but grandchildren and granddogs got a free pass.

Zan was born January 5, 1930 in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Mert and Audrey Sloan. She left Paducah for the University of Missouri where she earned a BA in journalism. Zan attended graduate school at the University of Houston where she received a master's degree in psychology and, more importantly, met her husband, Jerry. Together they were elected social chairs of the department honor society and nicknamed "classmates and lifemates."

After adventures in Houston, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh, the couple settled with their three children in Charlottesville, Virginia. Zan was a fearless traveler, at one point packing up her young family to make their way across Southeast Asia to live in Singapore for a year. Returning to Charlottesville, Zan remained busy with university activities, creating a home away from home for UVA students and helping them connect personally with their professors. She embraced university life and enjoyed attending lectures, concerts and especially UVA basketball games.

Zan loved Charlottesville and became devoted to community service. She started a free tennis clinic for local children, volunteered as a patient advocate at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and organized a course at the downtown library to teach adults useful computer skills (BIT -Beginners in Technology).

In 1989, she founded Party Parade, combining her love for friendship, entertainment, and a good menu with her purpose of promoting kindness and generosity to her community. Party Parade became her life's work. The secret to her success was convincing hosts, planners, and attendees that Party Parade events could be an entertaining and engaging way to aid local charities. Her model allowed 100% of proceeds to go to a designated charity. To date, 46 local charities have directly benefited from these funds. Her legacy continues through the Party Parade Fund, which provides annual grants to local non-profit organizations.

Zan served as president of University of Virginia Women's Club and was a member of The Charlottesville Garden Club, Carrsbrook Homemakers Investment Club (CHIC), and Contemporary Club of Albemarle. These clubs gave her an opportunity to hear new ideas and meet new people. Making friends across generations was always an important part of her life. In her later years, she and Jerry often ventured to Greenberry's coffee shop where they found a new loving community.

Zan's many commitments never interfered with her devotion to family. She was an unabashedly proud mother and grandmother: dancing in dive bars to her grandsons' bands; cheering loudly at high school and college baseball, soccer, tennis and basketball games; and attending preschool, high school, and college graduations.

She will be missed by all those who held her dear. In the words of a close friend, "Zan gave freely of her talents, affection, and gentleness. She was a gift pure and simple."

Zan is survived by her husband and soulmate of 60 years, Jerry Short, and her three children and their families, Cathy and David Riopel of Machipongo, Va., Carol and Jeffrey Heller of Mendham, N.J., and John and Beate Short of Arden, N.C. Also surviving her are six grandchildren, Austin and Michael Riopel, Emily, Ashlyn and Trey Heller, and Jeffrey Short; her brother, Mert Sloan, his wife, Beverly; and nephews, Christopher and Benjamin Sloan.

The family would like to thank Dr. John MacKnight, Paula Grooms, and the caregivers at Commonwise Home Care, UVA Health, Martha Jefferson House and Hospice of the Piedmont for their loving care and support at the end of Zan's life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Party Parade Fund, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, 114 4th Street SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or to a local charity of your choice.

A luncheon to celebrate Zan's life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 12 until 2 p.m. Please contact Hill and Wood Funeral Home for details - (434) 296-6148.

Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hill & Wood - Charlottesville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Many months later, I just found out of Zan´s passing and I most saddened! I used to send her and Jerry emails every now and then to say hello and wish them well. I met them on Nantucket during their annual holiday trip, it was September or October 2012. They immediately made an impression on me and meeting daily in the establishment where I worked, I used to look forward to seeing them. I remember thinking how when I got elder, I wanted to be like them - loving, respecting each other, and radiating kindness and adoration. Jerry used to help Zan up the stairs and order her hot chocolate. It made my heart full and put a huge smile on my face. I started sneaking them cookies on the house as I enjoyed their visits so much. At the end of their stay they so kindly shared their contact details with me and since then we started exchanging emails and texts. I always hoped I would be able to make the trip to Charlottesville to visit them and I am so sad the pandemic prevented this trip. I wish I saw Zan one last time and told her what an impact her and Jerry made on me all those years ago! But I think she knew that, which I conveyed through our emails. From the brief face to face encounter we had and the emails exchanged, I grew really fond of her which only goes to say what an impact she had on people. I will always carry the memory of her and Jerry holding hands and drinking hot cocoa in that front window table on Nantucket. <3 May she rest in peace!
Ellie Nacheva
Friend
January 3, 2022
I am saddened by the news of Zan's death, a pleasant person for whom I had considerable respect and admiration. I send my sincere condolence to Jerry and his family.
Bob Brown
Friend
July 13, 2021
In 1969, Zan and Jerry Short were among the first to welcome us to Charlottesville and the University of Virginia. In the decades that followed, Zan played a special role in our lives as she did for so many others. We cherish our memories of all those occasions when we were invited to the Short´s lovely home-sometimes for dinner with friends, other times for bonding with colleagues and students. Zan's welcoming personality, understated elegance, and remarkable ability to listen made her a unique hostess and friend. Her interest in our lives was so genuine we came to think of she and Jerry as part of our own family. We know from others that Zan did much to enrich the quality of life for many in our community; we know first-hand that she has enriched ours.
Herb & Judy Richards
Friend
July 5, 2021
I have many fond memories of Zan. Zan was chairman of The UVA Women´s Club when I served on the Board. As a testament to her friendliness, at one of our meetings Zan told me that she had met a friend of mine from Pennsylvania when she was on a train to New York. I couldn´t help thinking what a small world it is. When I noticed that Jerry and Zan´s names were on the Ednam property owner´s list, I was anxious to connect with her. Zan´s obituary came up when I was was about to call her to play bridge. My thought are with the family. Sally Humphrey
Sally Humphrey
July 5, 2021
Jerry, Tony and I are saddened to hear of Zan's passing. She was such a treasure. We have fond memories of having you two over for an impromptu breakfast a few years ago in New Orleans. Our condolences to the entire family.
Joe Shrum and Tony Maenza
June 29, 2021
Jerry, Jerry, I'm very sad about your loss. It's been obvious to me, over the years, how much the two of you were a loving unit. Zan was such a kind, generous, giving person.
Dan Hallahan
Friend
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss and prayers for the family .Zan was such a giver to all. Remember all those great memories and events
Karen j kehoe
June 23, 2021
Dear Jerry & family, I was so sorry to learn of Zan's passing. She was a wonderful person and I will always remember her smile and sweet personality. She will be missed. Blessings & Prayers , Karen Bennett
Karen Bennett
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results