DonnaBelle Massman January 24, 1926 - October 1, 2020 DonnaBelle Massman, age 94, passed into glory from Denison, Iowa on October 1, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1926 in Schleswig, Iowa to Asmus and Marie (Mueller) Roennau. She grew up in Denison and attended Lutheran School in Denison. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. On April 30, 1944, DonnaBelle was united in marriage to Verle Massman and moved to the family farm in Westside, Iowa. To this union, they were blessed with two sons, Michael and Mark. They made their home in Westside until July 19, 2015, when DonnaBelle and Verle moved into Silveridge Assisted Living in Denison. In addition to loving her family, DonnaBelle enjoyed dancing with the Westside Polka Dots for 25 years and playing games, especially card games. She was a people person and enjoyed reminiscing with friends and family. DonnaBelle also loved to cook and bake; holding many famous titles for her delicious treats. DonnaBelle and Verle loved to travel; they made it to all 50 states, even Germany. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were the apples of her eye. She was a longtime member of the United Church in Westside where she was active in the woman's circle. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Including her parents, DonnaBelle was preceded in death by her son, Mark; brother, Leonard Marquardt and sister-in-law, Mil; sister, JoAnn Grau and husband, Al; brother-in-law, Vernon Ernst. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her husband, Verle; son, Michael and wife, Linda of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sister, Darlene; 3 grandchildren, Tamera Weitz (Carter), Sharon Anderson (Jon) both of Council Bluffs and Julie Spieker (Michael) of Urbandale, Iowa; 9 great-grandchildren, Carter, Mike (Nicole), Katie (Alec), Linden, Aibree, Quinn, Camille, Emma and Chase; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Jackson, Violet and Holden; sister-in-law, Maurine Englehardt; nieces, nephews, their relatives and many friends. Memorial Services were held 11:00 AM, Monday October 5, 2020, at United Church in Westside, Iowa with Rev. Robert Cook officiating. Organist Janine Kock provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus," "Amazing Grace" and "Just a Closer Walk with Thee." The family invited everyone to the Westside Community Building for fellowship and lunch catered by Lidderdale Country Store. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 6, 2020.