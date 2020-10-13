Svea Ida Marian Tate October 17, 1938 - February 12, 2019 Svea Ida Marian Tate was liberated by the Angels on February 12, 2019. Marian, as mother was known, was born October 17, 1938, to proud Swedish immigrants, Joseph Cornelius and Hulda Marie Kastengren, preceded by siblings Johnnie, Leonard, Frances, Donald, Joseph Jr, Nels, Edit, and followed by Shirley. She entered the world prematurely, weighing only 4 pounds, so small her father bundled her up in a shoebox for the ride home from the hospital. That challenging start gave rise to an indomitable fighting spirit. Miraculously surviving prematurity, seizures, and the dreaded epidemic which landed her in the Sioux City children's polio ward. This pattern of miracles would be generously sprinkled throughout Marian's life. A romantic at heart, Mother always told us that when she spotted James Bradley Tate across the dance floor, it was love at first sight. He introduced her to the Catholic faith, which she said was the greatest gift anyone had ever given her. Marian and Brad were united in a lifelong partnership of love on October 26, 1963 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee in the presence of their families. They made their home on my father's family farm in Denison and God immediately began blessing them with precious souls to nurture. In quick succession they welcomed four girls: Ann Marie, Kathleen Mary, Patricia Lynn Mary, and Julie Maureen. She endured a heartbreaking series of miscarriages, sending three babies to heaven ahead of her. God then blessed her with five boys: James Joseph, Michael Bradley, Brian Daniel, Thomas John, and Gregory John Paul. The finale: Madonna Rose Marie, and Diane Michelle Marie. Her love for her family was as infinite as it is eternal. In the end, when requested, she willingly sacrificed everything for the happiness of her family. A devoted mother with an ever growing family, she followed where my father's job led them, moving more than a dozen times, landing across Nebraska, Idaho, Kansas, Tennessee, and back to Iowa. A lesser woman would have buckled under the weight of these challenges. But love was my mother's superpower, and her secret weapon was her faith. Her faith carried her through uncertainty and scarcity; carried her through the pains of childbirth and the pains of losing a child; carried her through the year-long vigils when her sons were deployed to war; and carried her through innumerable sicknesses, injuries, and heartaches that she had to witness in her children. She prayed every day and truly with the faith of a child. She prayed for her family and friends; she prayed for strangers she met; and she prayed for people whom she would never meet, but she had heard of their suffering on the evening news. As an instrument of God's love, she was a blessing not just to our family, but to countless families. The last evening she spent at our home in Bayard ended with her reciting the prayers her mother taught her as a child. Cooking was an extension of her love for us, consequently her cooking was profoundly wonderful. She lovingly made sublimely delicious things a common occurrence. For more than half a century, she served three meals a day. When she made holiday pies, she made everyone their favorite. When she made cinnamon rolls or Swedish meatballs, she made enough so everyone could take some home. She was always happy to bake something for someone who needed cheering up, always happy to provide desserts for graduations, birthdays, and church dinners. And always happy to share a good cup of coffee. Her baking was legendary, even winning prizes along the way, for which she was delighted. She was equally delighted just to have you tell her how you enjoyed the treat she had made you. If you ever met my Mother, you can rest assured that she loved you, because she loved everyone. She easily lived God's commandment, "Love one another!" She spread joy abundantly. She had a gift for giving sincere, heartfelt compliments that could make people smile and truly lift their spirits. She was kind, to everyone. She was sincerely grateful for every kindness that was shown her. She had a deep personal integrity. Mother believed in the power of prayer, the power of love, and the power of forgiveness. Mother had a magnanimous personality that sparkled like the sequins on her wedding gown. She was clever and joyous and loved a good joke. Her laughter was music to our ears. She was a beautiful source of love and light radiating out into the world. For those of us who allowed ourselves to bask in that precious Sunshine, it was truly spectacular. Marian is cherished grandmother to Sara, Amanda, Jennifer, Regina, Jessica, Bill, Becky, Andrea, Chelsie, Liam, Brandon, James, Delaney, Dillon, Joseph, Matthew, John, Aidan. And great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Malachi, Tristan, Vincent, Tiana, Evelyn, Noah, Samuel, Nolan, and Titan. She was also precious to her priest, Fr Francis of Ghana, whom she loves as a son. If you would like to do something generous in Marian's name, please be generous in your kindness towards one another.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 13, 2020.