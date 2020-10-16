Lyle Vernon Schultz June 11, 1945 - October 8, 2020 Lyle Vernon Schultz was born June 11, 1945, the son of Edgar and Ella (Klink) Schultz. He was born on a farm near Schleswig, Iowa and received his education in area rural schools near Battle Creek, Soldier Township and Schleswig. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. In early 1960's Lyle started farming with his brother Arlo. He enjoyed drinking coffee with local friends in Schleswig, going to the casino and playing cards. He loved his family more than anything, especially his great nieces and nephews. Lyle passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital attaining the age of 75 years, three months and 27 days. In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale and Arlo; nephew, Josh Boyd. He is survived by one sister, Betty Sharp and her husband, Rev. Michael of Spencer; niece, Melissa Boyd of Burnsville, Minnesota; nephew, Mark Sharp and his wife, Katie of Schleswig; great-nieces, Deja Boyd and Evelynn Sharp; great-nephews, Jacob, Daniel and Lucas Boyd; David and Noah Sharp; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 2:00 P.M., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa. Rev. Merle Mahnken officiated the service with interment in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. Organist Marlene Hight provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Rock of Ages," "Amazing Grace" and "I'm But a Stranger Here." Serving as pallbearers were Mark Sharp, Melissa Boyd, Katie Sharp, Deja Boyd, Jacob Boyd and Randy Klink. The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and desserts. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 16, 2020.