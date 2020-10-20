Grace Elaine Mathews July 31, 1930 - October 11, 2020 Grace Elaine Mathews was born on July 31, 1930, to John and Pearl (Beebe) Gipper in Fremont Township, Fayette County, Iowa. She graduated from Fairbank High School with the class of 1947. After graduation, she worked in the office at Rath's in Waterloo. It was there she met the love of her life, LeRoy Mathews. The two were united in marriage on July 17, 1948, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo. In 1949, the couple moved to Kraemer family farm near Charter Oak. The couple was blessed with the birth of five children and she stayed home to raise them. She was a farmer's wife. Grace was an avid caregiver to her daughter, Barbara. She helped her thrive in her health program she was enrolled in through the University of Iowa. Her resilience, determination and motherly love was truly remarkable. Grace later worked at Eventide Lutheran Home for many years. Grace and LeRoy were trained to operate dialysis machines and provided home dialysis care from 1989 to 1995. Grace was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak and the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved playing card with friends; they would alternate hosting parties for their card club group. Grace was a wonderful quilter and made quilts for all of her family members. She also made honorary quilts for military service men. She loved to dance to Lawrence Welk with LeRoy in her younger years at the Colosseum in Waterloo and the dance hall in Storm Lake. She cherished her flower garden and took extra special care of her roses. Grace enjoyed traveling from one end of the country to other and overseas with LeRoy; they always planned one vacation a year, sometimes two. Above all, Grace loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Grace passed away at her home on October 11, 2020 at the age of 90 years, two months and 11 days. Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Mathews; children, Larry and Debbie Mathews; and siblings, Albert, Leonard, Lloyd, Emma Pettit and Ralph Gipper. She is survived by three children, Steve (Linda) Mathews of Mountain Grove, Missouri, Kathy (Scott Cuen) Mathews of Harrisonville, Missouri and Barbara Mathews of Sioux City, Iowa; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Ivan (Marcella) Gipper and Hazel Hultman; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family requests memorials be directed to: Courage Homes 5945 Morningside Avenue Sioux City, IA 51106 Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. Fr. Randy Schon served as Celebrant of the Mass with interment in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Grace's 15 great-grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers were Anthony Mathews, Cody Mathews, Jeff Krohnke, Steve Reynolds, Ed Gipper and Scott Cuen. The family invited everyone to the Charter Oak Community Building for fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 20, 2020.