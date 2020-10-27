Ronald Ferdinand Paulsen June 23, 1939 - October 16, 2020 Ronald Ferdinand Paulsen was born on June 23, 1939, to Ferdinand and Vernetta (Schmidt) Paulsen between Denison and Schleswig in Goodrich Township, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. Ron attended country school and then Zion Lutheran School in Denison. He started farming at a young age. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Iowa National Guard and honorably served his country for six years. Ronald married Faylene Hildebrandt on September 18, 1960, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. The couple moved to a farm along highway 141, where they lived for eight years. He worked at Farm Best Packing Plant and the Skelly Gas Station. When Fay's parents retired, they moved down to the homeplace where they raised their three children. Ron farmed for 33 years and then he drove a semi for Smithway Motor Express for 17 years; he retired when he was 70. Ronald was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. He was a member of the Silver Spurs Saddle Association. Ron loved fishing and hunting. Ron and Fay enjoyed bowling and camping together. He collected toy and antique tractors. He loved participating in tractor rides. Ronald passed away at home on October 16, 2020, at the age of 81 years, three months and 23 days. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Clista McKinney; sister, Roseann (Reynold) Gehlsen; sister-in-law, Jacqueline (Wayne) Henry; and brother-in-law, Floyd Boger. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Faylene Paulsen of Charter Oak, Iowa; three children, Cosette Faye (Tim) McKinney of Cleveland, Texas, Ryan Ronald (Dawn) Paulsen of Mapleton, Iowa, Roni Christina (Jason) Knief of Ankeny, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Benita Boger of Denison; and a host of many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "The Old Rugged Cross" and "On Eagle's Wings." A recording of "What a Friend We Have in Jesus" by Alan Jackson was also played. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Nathaniel Paulsen, Samantha Burkhart, Keshia Silverii, James McKinney, Jessica McKinney, Jerry McKinney and Clista McKinney. Serving as pallbearers were Chrstopher Richardson, Matthew Paulsen, Tyler Paulsen, Shelbe Richardson, Jacob McKinney, Kristine Knief and Avery Knief. Military Honors were members of the Denison American Legion Post 8. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 27, 2020.