Albert Francis Ricke April 10, 1933 - October 20, 2020 Albert Francis Ricke was born on April 10, 1933 to Walter and Regina (Heim) Ricke in Lake City, Iowa. He attended school in Lanesboro until the 8th grade when he went to live and work for his Uncle John and Minerva Druivenga of Wall Lake. Al served in the United States Army during the Korean War from June 16, 1953 to April 26, 1955. He earned the rank of sergeant and was a 65-year member of the Wall Lake American Legion. On June 2, 1957, Al was united in marriage to Norma Johnson at the Wheatland Presbyterian Church in Breda, Iowa. To this union, two children were born: Dean and Sheila. Farming was Al's life, Al and Norma moved to their farm in Stockholm Township in Vail, Iowa in 1958. Al continued to farm until he retired in 2005. He served as an elder at the Vail Presbyterian Church and a member of Crawford County Pork Producers and Diamond Lodge of Vail. Al passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home in Vail attaining the age of eighty-seven years, six months and ten days. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his sister, Ethel (Dan) Mallory; parents-in-law, Dowel and Marie Johnson; brothers-in-law, Raymond Olerich and Harlan Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma Ricke; son, Dean (Pat) Ricke; daughter, Sheila (Marty) Crichton; 5 grandchildren, Brandon (Kim) Ricke, Brooke (Scott) Sparks and Mackenzie Ricke; Cody and Heather Crichton; 5 great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Aiden, Cloee, Lily and Maverick; 1 step-great-granddaughter, Kaylee Meier; sister, Doris Faircloth; 2 sisters-in-law, Lois Olerich and Lori Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. Private Family Funeral Services were held 11 A.M., Monday, October, 26, 2020, at United Presbyterian Church in Vail, Iowa. Pastor Robert Cook officiated the service with interment in the Wheatland Cemetery in Breda, Iowa. Organist Jean Ang provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "On Eagle's Wings," "Amazing Grace," "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" and "Until Then." Military Honors were members of the Wall Lake American Legion Chalon Post 262 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Serving as pallbearers were Brandon Ricke, Aiden Ricke, Jason Fineran, Marty Crichton, Sgt. Cody Crichton, Myron Olerich and Greg Hawley. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 30, 2020.