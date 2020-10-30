Darlene "Dusty" Ann Trierweiler September 18, 1938 - Saturday, October 17, 2020 Darlene "Dusty" Ann Trierweiler was born on September 18, 1938 to Werner and Eulalia (Langenfeld) Gross in Earling, Iowa, the oldest child in a family of eighteen brothers and sisters. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Earling. She graduated from Earling Catholic School with the class of 1957. On April 4, 1961, Darlene was united in marriage to Donald John Trierweiler at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Earling. To this union, six children were born: Russell, Tina, David, Jackie, Tom and Daniel. The couple farmed near Dow City and Don died from cancer in 1997. Darlene was an active member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dunlap. She loved to cook and you never left the house with an empty stomach. She held various cooking jobs around Crawford and Shelby Counties. She enjoyed watching birds, gardening, playing cards, bingo and an avid animal lover. She played the mother role to not only her own children, but also her younger siblings and grandchildren. Along with being a devoted Catholic, she loved her family more than anything. Darlene and her five sisters were inseparable; they loved to go on trips including cruises together. She was a positive influence for many of the residents at the Dunlap Assisted Living and always uplifted their spirits. Darlene passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at CHI Health Missouri Valley attaining the age of eighty-two years and twenty-nine days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Reed; granddaughter, Angel Ann Trierweiler; brothers, Roger, Rodney, Gary and Glen Gross; brother-in-law Jerome "Speed" Kohles; sister-in-law, Deb Gross. She is survived by her sons, Russell Trierweiler and his wife, Laurie of Dunlap; Dave Trierweiler and his wife, Sara of Dunlap; Tom Trierweiler and his wife, Cindy of Hinton, Iowa; and Dan Trierweiler and his wife, Jodi of Chesapeake, Virginia; daughter, Jackie and her husband Denny Becker of Dunlap; 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandchild; siblings, Robert Gross and his wife Patricia of Omaha, Nebraska, Richard Gross and his wife Elaine of Arnolds Park, Iowa, Peggy and her husband Richard Whitaker of Omaha, Dennis Gross and his wife Rose Ann of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Dale Gross and his wife Anna Mae of Harlan, Iowa, Shirley and her husband Ronald Graeve of Omaha, Connie Kohles of Harlan, Daniel Gross and his wife Judy of Houston, Texas, Anna Marie and her husband Jim Mills of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Marvin Gross of Earling, Iowa, Steven Gross and his wife Brenda of Earling, Chris Gross and his wife Melissa of Earling, and Cynthia and her husband Tim Broughton of Lucas, Texas; sister-in-law, May Gross of Allen, Texas; a host of other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Earling, Iowa. Fr. Dan Gehler served as Celebrant of the Mass with inurnment in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Musicians were Morgan Pitt and Kristen Schmidt singing "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art," "Ave Maria," "Jealous of the Angels" and "The Old Rugged Cross." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Darlene's grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family invited everyone to the St. Joseph Parish Hall for fellowship and lunch following the committal service. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 30, 2020.