James (Jim) Allen Boger July 17, 1939 - October 21, 2020 James (Jim) Allen Boger, age 81, of Denison, Iowa died Wednesday, October 21,2020 at the Crawford County Hospital. James Allen Boger, son of William and Alice (Nepper) Boger, was born on July 17, 1939 in Galva Township, Ida County, Iowa. James attended school at Wall Lake, Iowa. James worked many years as a hired hand for Norman Oxendale. James then moved to Denison and spent 41 years with Wesco Industries. During that time he worked for 33 years for HyVee in Denison doing maintenance and odd jobs but always enjoying meeting the regular customers. James attended the First United Methodist Church in Denison. He loved attending and sharing in the services. James loved to travel enjoying trips to Hawaii and took many cruise ship trips along with trips to many different places in the United States. He was a big NASCAR Race fan and was able to attend some NASCAR races and was an avid TV fan each week. James also loved playing games especially loved Bingo. James is survived by his sisters Lois Catero of Mesa, AZ , Marjorie (LuVerne) Rydberg of Alta, IA , sister-in-law Cheri Boger of Willard, MO, extended family and many friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice (Nepper) Boger, brothers William (Bill) (Joanne) Boger, Roger and Kenneth Boger, sisters Shirley (Bill) McBride, Joyce (Bob) Johnson and Carol Boger. Funeral Services were held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Tom Fillmore officiated the service with interment in the Odebolt Cemetery in Odebolt, Iowa. Music was provided by Gayle Craig singing "Blessed Assurance" and "God Will Take Care of You." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Daniel Swearingen, Curtis Belden, Michael Newton, Richard Hall, Allen Walquist and Andrew Johnson. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 30, 2020.