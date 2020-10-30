Dale John Reese August 11, 1937 - October 7, 2020 Dale John Reese, the son of Hugo and Lillian (Cassens) Reese, was born on August 11, 1937 in Schleswig, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at what is now the United Church of Christ in Schleswig. Dale attended school in Schleswig and graduated with the class of 1955. He then entered the Air Force and was stationed in Greenland and later in the states. After his honorable discharge, Dale returned to Schleswig where he and Dewayne Schultz ran a Go Cart operation. In 1960 he moved to California where he was employed at Ford Aeronutronics in Newport, California. On November 9, 1963, Dale was united in marriage to Marjorie "Kay" Harder in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their home in Garden Grove, California until 1974 when they returned to their hometown of Schleswig. Dale and Kay purchased Schleswig Plumbing and Heating which he ran until his retirement and sale of the business to Arlen Meseck in 1996. Dale was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed traveling, wood working, and time spent with family and friends. Dale passed away on October 7, 2020 at Eventide Lutheran Nursing Home in Denison at the age of eighty-three years, one month, and twenty-six days. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie "Kay" Reese, his brothers Arthur Reese and Lewis Reese, sister Dorothy Gomer, son Todd Reese, sister-in-law Lois Sahl, and brother-in-law Robert Reinking. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Kim Reese of Oakland, Nebraska; his step-daughter Crystal Bretthauer of Mapleton, Iowa; daughter-in-law Kathy Fritz of Battle Creek, Iowa; sister Mick Reinking of Orange, California; grandchildren Brook Bretthauer and her husband Jeremy Shuffelbarger, Megan and her husband Gerrett Frehse, Alyse Bretthauer, Darin Fritz, Keelie and her husband Kevin Wortman, Tayton Reese and his wife Samantha; great grandchildren Morgan Frehse, Keegan Bretthauer, Lexi Frehse, Kent Wortman, Brevan Shuffelbarger, Kenley Bretthauer, Brynn Shuffelbarger, Kendel Wortman, Bexley Reese, Kenna Wortman, and Kasher Reese; his sister-in-law Pat (Duane) Sharp of Longmont, CO; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A 10:30 AM funeral service was officiated by Pastor Merle Mahnken on Saturday, October 17, 2020 for Dale John Reese. The service was held at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Brook Bretthauer, Megan Frehse, Alyse Bretthauer, Darin Fritz, Keelie Fritz, Tayton Reese served as Honorary Casket Bearers for the service. The Interment was held at Morgan Township Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa following the service. Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home assisted the family with the services.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 30, 2020.