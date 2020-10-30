Pearl Quandt September 21, 1917 - October 26, 2020 Pearl Quandt, 103 of Carroll, died Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at Regency Park Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and Duane Handlos. Lector and Eucharistic Minister will be Deb Quandt. Casket Bearers will be Brian Handlos, Trisha Tigges, Heidi Christensen, Heather Boes, Renee DeJong, Kristin Owen, Beth Wahlert, and Luke Quandt. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. There will be no public visitation at the church on Saturday. Those attending the visitation at the funeral home and the Funeral Mass are required to wear a face covering. A Live Stream Broadcast and recording of Pearl's service can be found by visiting the Sharp Funeral Home Carroll, Iowa YouTube Channel at this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqd2eeRJk5RTdEJoEooUoAQ
. An Icon on that page will be available by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left at the funeral home for St. Anthony Hospital Auxiliary or Carroll Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for Pearl's family at www.sharpfuneral.com
. The eldest child of Leo and Ethel "Barney" (Malone) Staley, Pearl Margaret Quandt was born on September 21, 1917 in Charter Oak, Iowa. She attended St. Boniface School and later graduated from Charter Oak High School. On February 25, 1936, Pearl was united in marriage to Harold R. Quandt at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. The couple farmed near Willey until 1977 when they moved to Carroll. Harold and Pearl were the first representatives from Willey appointed by the late Fr. Leo Lenz when they formed the Kuemper Parents Club to represent St. Mary's Parish in Willey. Pearl had a deep devotion to her family and her faith which included her lifelong memberships to St. Anthony Hospital Auxiliary and Carroll Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Pearl was a longtime member of St. Mary's Parish in Willey and St. John Paul II Parish - St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Left to celebrate her life are her children: Dwain (Donna) Quandt of Portland, OR, Doris (Lawrence) Handlos of Audubon, Doreen (Michael) Bremmer of Milwaukie, OR, Diane (Gene) Heithoff of Carroll, David (Debera) Quandt of Carroll and Daryl (Kris) Quandt of Carroll; 22 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; her siblings: Evelyn Firth, Patty (Leo) Shanahan, Russel Staley, Charles (Orleen) Staley, Roger (Anita) Staley; her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Dorothy Kluver, James (Donna) Quandt, Veronica Quandt, and Velma Quandt; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1998; her parents, Leo and Ethel Staley; her parents-in-law, Charles and Anna Quandt; her daughter-in-law, Beverly Quandt; her granddaughter, Kim Handlos; and her siblings: Robert Staley, Lois Holtorf, and Margie Brandt.
.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 30, 2020.